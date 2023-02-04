This past year marked the 50th anniversary of Terre Haute’s Ebony Majestic Choir. An official campus organization since 1972 and based out of the African American Cultural Center at Indiana State University, the choir is legendary.
Organized in the fall of 1971 when the late Judge Z. Mae Jimison, then ISU’s Black Student Union prime minister, circulated a flyer around campus advertising for a gospel choir. About 100 students attended the first organizational meeting held in the women’s gymnasium. Choir alumnus Thelma Wood (interview with author Oct. 8, 2020) maintains that the name “Ebony Majestic Choir” was suggested by her and unanimously agreed upon by the members. Since its inception, many talented individuals have directed the choir, including Lester Evans and Andre Love in 1976; and Nathaniel Truedell, a teacher at Broad Ripple High School, in 1998. The first pianist is believed to be Larry Chubb. Another pianist was Lester Evans of Gary, Indiana.
The purpose of the group is both to celebrate and to perform Black religious music. Showing pride in this unique American art form is an overarching theme of the choir. A typical EMC concert includes hymns by Black composers and traditional and contemporary spirituals and gospels.
As the choir grew in popularity, so did its schedule, with members often being asked to perform at local churches, nursing homes, social organizations, community events and even at an Indiana correctional facility. In November 1976, the choir performed at Beulah Baptist Church in Indianapolis with their appearance being widely covered in the Indianapolis Recorder. Soon, this stellar choir was asked to perform at colleges throughout the Midwest, including Purdue University, Southern Illinois and Ball State.
A highlight for the choir was its performance in the Bahamas. In 1982, the choir traveled to the Bahamas to perform as guests of the Bahamian government. The trip was widely reported in Bahamian newspapers, radio and television. The president of the choir at that time was a Bahamian resident. Another highlight of the choir was performing with the renowned Fisk Jubilee Singers at Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Historical Treasure this week is a rare photo of the original choir and one of its first directors (early to mid-1970s). The black and white photo is in a pamphlet of poetry produced by the BSU.
The second item is an Indiana Statesmen newspaper article highlighting the 35th anniversary of the choir in 2007. On the front cover is the choir and a male alumnus skillfully accompanying the choir on saxophone.
For the occasion, all former members of the choir were invited to perform with dozens of members from all decades accepting the invitation. Long time AACC director and former choir director Charles Brown was honored and a CD memorializing the historic performance was made. In its 51st year, after a short hiatus, the choir, open to all ISU students, remains a vibrant and true Terre Haute treasure.
