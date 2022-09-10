Historical Treasure: The books of Jane Dabney Shackelford

Jane Dabney Shackelford was born in Clarksville, Tennessee, in 1895 — the same year that the great abolitionist Frederick Douglass died, that educator Booker T. Washington delivered the Atlanta Compromise Speech and the year educator Mary McLeod Bethune started her illustrious teaching career.
As a young child, this future educator and her family moved to Logansport, Indiana, where she received her early education. From all accounts, she was a stellar student graduating from high school with honors in 1914. That same year, she moved to Terre Haute and entered Indiana State Normal School, the premier teacher’s college in the Midwest and one of only a few colleges opened to African Americans at this time. In 1919, armed with her AB degree in education, she began a long and industrious career as an educator in the Terre Haute Public Schools. She would teach in the Terre Haute system for 43 years at both segregated and integrated schools.
Dismayed by the fact that at that time, there were very few books for children like Montrose that depicted African Americans in a positive light, she decided to be part of the solution. In the time that many American historians have called “the nadir” in terms of the treatment of African Americans in the United States. In the midst of numerous race lynchings and stereotypical imagery, Shackelford embarked upon a journey of hope. Her goal was to write a children’s book that depicted African Americans as leaders and not as negative stereotypes.
In 1938, her first book “The Child’s Story of the Negro” did just that. In the ground-breaking book, through words and pictures, the author told the story of great African Americans, such as Booker T. Washington, Frederick Douglass, and Mary McLeod Bethune. With the aid of award winning artist Lois Mailou Jones, she made history with her books.
Receiving excellent reviews nationwide, the omnipresent book could be found in libraries in both colored and white schools at this time. It was first her professor at Columbia who noticed her literary talent and put the writing bug in her ear and then her school supervisor Blanche Fuqua (now Fuqua School) who also helped to light that fire by encouraging her to write one chapter a month. Her second book “My Happy Days” (1944) was an overnight success. In the book, she seeks to depict the day-to-day life of an African American child. Her goal was to illustrate that African American children were just like other children…bright, had solid families, and hard working. She was successful in her attempt.
Shackleford died on Dec. 22, 1979, but her literary legacy lives on. Her books have stood the test of time. These rare Terre Haute jewels can be viewed at the Vigo County History Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.