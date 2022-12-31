Founded in December 1865, Indiana State Normal School -- now Indiana State University -- opened its doors to the first class in January 1870. This beloved institution turns 157 this month.
As the premier teacher’s training college in Indiana, and arguably in the region at that time, today the university has educated thousands of students from all fifty states and numerous countries. Indeed, since its inception the school has been in the business of educating all regardless of gender or race. Even after three name changes, the university remains vibrant and continues to serve the needs of Indiana.
ISNS was the pride of Terre Haute from 1865 to 1929. Its original building, fondly called “Old Normal,” was designed by Vrydagh and Son in Gothic style. Tragically lost to fire in 1888, it was rebuilt soon after with the financial support of Terre Haute in the Richardson Renaissance style. Designed by Collins and Ohm of Chicago, the new building graced the landscape of the city until the early 1950s. The building, affectionately called “Old Main,” was very recognizable due in part to its being so adeptly featured on many souvenir objects.
“Old Main” was often featured on postcards, cups, plates, ashtrays, spoons and related items and purchased in various stores in Vigo County and around the state at reasonable prices. Owning an object with the premier Indiana teacher’s college prominently displayed on it was a source of pride for alumni, parents, citizens and visitors to the city.
Items with “Old Main” pictured on them are now very rare and highly collectible and can be found in collections as far away as England.
The Historical Treasure this week are the following: first, an extremely rare souvenir photo of “Old Normal” and a bowl and post card with the building proudly displayed on them. The items belong to this proud ISU alumnus. This souvenir black and white photo, 4 by 6 inches in length, was taken by local photographer H. F. Biel, and at approximately 150 years old, conveys the majesty of the lost building.
The second item is a souvenir bowl. The 5 by 5 inch tall and 1-1/4th inch deep bowl of fine bone china is from the 1910s and was manufactured in the style of Wheelock/Jonroth pottery, the premier importers of European souvenir pottery. “Old Main” is centered on the bowl with the words: “State Normal School Terre Haute, IN” under it. The bowl is beautifully trimmed in gold metallic.
The final treasure, while not as rare as the photo and bowl, is nonetheless very interesting. While the front of the 1907 postcard depicts “Old Main” on the backside of the card, its sender references the grandeur of the building.
These souvenirs are true treasures and a small glimpse into Terre Haute’s great architectural and educational past.
