Every year in the United States, March is designated as “Women’s History Month” by presidential proclamation. The month honors and recognizes women’s contributions to the American story. Originating in California as “Women’s History Week” in 1978, officially declared as National “Women’s History Week” in 1980 by President Jimmy Carter, and then proclaimed “Women’s History Month” in 1987 by the U.S. Congress in Public Law 100-9, the month remains significant. The theme for Women’s History 2023 is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Stories.” Using this theme as a point of reference, Historical Treasures this week are vintage books by Terre Haute women writers “who tell stories.”
First, throughout her life, Ida Husted Harper (1851-1931) journalist and suffragist, narrated the stories of those around her, both as a journalist and as a biographer. Notable is her remarkable work, the biography of suffragist Susan B. Anthony, “The Life and Work of Susan B. Anthony” (Volume 1-3, 1898-1908).
Second is author and artist Fannie Blumberg (1884-1964). Her “Rowena Teena Tot” book series published in the 1930s broke new ground as she adroitly narrates the story of African American triplets and their adventures. The books were widely popular among all races, in part due to the portrayal of African American characters in a positive light instead of the stereotypical and demeaning manner that was so common during her time period. Vestiges of that stereotypical imagery is still present today.
Next is Evangeline Harris Merriweather (1893-1950), a singer, musician, educator, activist, and visionary, who wrote books that told the story of the Black experience in America through stories of great African American heroes. Her book, “Stories for Little Tots” (1940), sold thousands of copies, caught the attention of Scientist Dr. George Washington Carver, and was a staple in many school libraries for decades.
In addition to Harper, Blumberg, and Merriweather, stands Jane Dabney Shackelford (1895-1979). Shackelford’s “The Child’s Story of the Negro” (1938), passionately told the story of African Americans from their African roots to enslavement to emancipation, emphasizing the resilience of the African American spirit.
Next is Phung Do Ly (1945-2021), Terre Haute business owner, chef, wife, mother, and friend to many. In her book, “A Taste of Asia,” she graces her readers, with not only delicious recipes from her family’s history, but she also shares a charming cultural story about each recipe.
Last, but not least, is Ambassador Dr. Cynthia Shepard-Perry (1929-), the author of “All Things Being Equal: A Woman’s Journey” (1998). In this autobiography, Shepard-Perry skillfully narrates her life as a woman of color growing up in the Lost Creek area of Terre Haute to cracking the glass ceiling in several areas throughout her remarkable life to her reaching her lifelong goal of becoming a U.S. ambassador to several African nations.
Their “stories” tell of what’s possible with hard work and passion. These women are true history-tellers and Terre Haute treasures.
