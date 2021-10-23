Historical Treasure: Terre Haute South Vigo Brave preserved by Historical Society

When you visit the Vigo County History Center, you’re sure to encounter many historical characters. Some guests have even come across a photo of themselves or a loved one among the items on display. Figures and faces from the past with their own place in history, and stories to tell. Stories to which we are all connected. I was quite surprised the first time I saw this Historical Treasure, because the last time I saw it, I was a high school student at Terre Haute South; over 25 years ago.
The Terre Haute South Brave, now on display in the Schools and Sports Exhibit at the History Center still holds the same stance and stoic expression I remember from my school days. With one hand holding his bow, the brave reaches over his shoulder for an arrow from the quiver on his back. The stately figure once stood at the entrance of Terre Haute South High School, where he greeted students and faculty for many years.
The carved wood Brave represented the school as their mascot for sports teams. It was principal E.V. “Curley” Halt, South’s first principal, who found the Brave from a company in Missouri. He purchased the figure and presented it as a gift to the school in the early 1970s. At that time Native American figurines were commonly adapted as mascots for schools and even small businesses. Although even then, there was a small, but growing movement of protest.
Native American figures as mascots were seen as demeaning, stereotypical images that ignore the true spiritual and religious meanings of their headdresses and body paint. In the 2000s members of the community believed the figure would be seen as more an act of cultural appropriation and insult, than an honor to Indigenous peoples. Eventually the decision was made to remove the Brave from display and move it into storage.
After removal, numerous graduates and patrons noticed the absence and voiced their concerns over the fate of the Brave. Former executive director of the Vigo County Historical Museum, Marylee Hagen contacted Terre Haute South’s Principal. She offered to take it into the museum’s collection where it could be preserved as a part of local history and utilized for educating people about differing perspectives and cultural context. The offer was accepted and the Brave moved to the lower level of the old museum at 6th and Washington in September of 2005.
Purposes and the way objects are interpreted change over time. At the Vigo County History Center we strive to evoke an inquisitive experience, but also to appreciate a higher standard of ethical practice.
The Vigo County History Center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
