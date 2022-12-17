Across our rich history, the city of Terre Haute can boast characters of tremendous impact not only for our local community, but also for communities around the world. It’s always thrilling to see how our city’s residents touch the lives of people all around the globe, so this week’s Historical Treasure features details about the life and impact of Edward James Roye, a local barber who became the President of the African nation of Liberia.
Edward James Roye was born in Newark, Ohio, in 1815 to John and Nancy Roye who were never enslaved and appear to have prospered in American society after coming to the United States. Raised up in freedom offered unique opportunities to young Edward. He attended the finest integrated schools in Ohio where he graduated from the University of Oberlin with a master’s degree and soon began a career in education in Chillicothe, Ohio.
Roye lived his early life in Ohio until the tragic passing of his father in 1829. His father, John, had numerous business ventures across the Midwest and left Edward a sizable inheritance in Vandalia, Illinois, that included land and the operating rights to a ferry that crossed the Wabash River. Roye moved with his family to Terre Haute in 1836 where he established an upscale bathhouse and barber shop downtown. To attract customers from across the Wabash Valley he constructed a 79 foot barber pole, the tallest in western Indiana. Roye’s success afforded him a sort of local celebrity, though even this was not enough to make him a permanent resident.
Roye felt disdain for the discrimination African Americans faced, and convinced he needed to travel to distant lands to manifest his true potential. In the 1840’s, he gained initial interest in the American Colonization Society, which aimed to relocate freed African Americans to Liberia where they could form a government of their own. Edward embarked on his transatlantic voyage in 1846 on his own private ship, the Eusebia. He was one of the most prosperous immigrants to arrive at the nation’s capital, Monrovia.
Within a year of his arrival, Liberia gained its independence and Roye quickly got to work constructing a formidable political career. He was drawn to the True-Whig Party of Liberia and served in many prestigious roles in their government. Roye served as the speaker of the house of representatives, secretary of treasury, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and eventually the fifth president of the burgeoning nation. Attempting to extend his presidential term in 1872, he was overthrown in a coup d’etat resulting in his untimely and mysterious death.
Although his role as Liberian president was short-lived, the incredible life of Edward Roye will not be forgotten in Vigo County history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.