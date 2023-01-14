Considering Terre Haute’s connection with Coca-Cola and the contour bottle, you might be surprised to learn there were other soft drinks bottled here as well — including Pepsi.
The Pepsi Bottling Company began operating at 420 N. Third Street around 1940 and continued production until 1982. This week’s Historical Treasure is an advertising item for the Pepsi Bottling Co. It’s a circa 1970’s pencil stamped with the company name, phone number and Terre Haute.
Glass bottle manufacturing and with it, bottling companies popped up quickly across the Midwest throughout the 1900’s. The silica sand used to make the bottles was a most abundant resource found in states like Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Indiana and Ohio.
In Terre Haute, there were many glass manufacturing plants as well as bottling companies through the 20th Century. The bottling and packaging of soft drinks held an important role in the promotion and sales of the product. Although the history of glass bottling manufacturing and bottling can be complex it is an interesting and rewarding subject to research.
It was in 1940 that the first standardized 12 ounce Pepsi-Cola bottle was introduced. The Pepsi-Cola logo was featured on its paper label as well as the neck of the bottle. In 1951, the company made major changes to its label and the design of its logo. These changes were followed by several more over the years.
In addition to the pencil, the Vigo County History Center has many other Pepsi-related artifacts within its collection. Items such as the Pepsi bottle, on display in the Coca-Cola Exhibit room, was created at the Root Glass Bottling Company.
