Historical Treasure: Terre Haute City Directories valuable resource of Vigo County history

In the archives of the Vigo County Historical Museum there are many aids to help you with your family research.
From the hundreds of photos to old newspapers articles to school yearbooks, you’re sure to find a history connection.
Among the greatest of all these resources are the Terre Haute City Directories.
The directories at the museum cover years from 1860 to 2009, each year in its own bound book.
Each volume includes four major components.
• The alphabetical list of names of residents and businesses and professional concerns. This is the only record in existence that aims to show the name, marital status, occupation and address of each adult resident of Terre Haute and West Terre Haute.
• The street and avenue guide. This is a listing of each address sorted by street name. Residents and businesses are listed at each address. Special features of this section are the designation of tenant-owned homes and the designation of homes and businesses having telephones.
• The Buyers Guide contains the advertisements of leading manufacturing businesses and professional interests of Terre Haute and West Terre Haute.
• The Classified Business Directory. This section lists the names of all businesses and professional concerns of the city in alphabetical order under appropriate headings.
As a sizable set, the directories offer a unique insight to historical researchers. It’s a convenient way to evaluate the influences of community growth or decline in Vigo County over the years.
This valuable resource has certainly earned its place on the shelf in the museum archives.
The museum gained each volume of the compilation by donation. While most of the books are in excellent condition, others came into our care broken down or in delicate shape.
Because they need to be handled in a special way to preserve their condition, the museum asks visitors to ask for assistance from one of the staff or trained volunteers.
The Vigo County Historical Society Museum is open. With appropriate sanitizing, social distancing, and face masks we encourage you to come enjoy a safe atmosphere to learn about Vigo County history. Memberships are available at www.vchsmuseum.org.
