Historical Treasure: Terre Haute Brewing Company

Nestled in the fertile plains of the Midwest, the Queen City of the Wabash has long been the optimal environment for the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Surrounding our city on all sides are vast tracts of prime farmland. Producing cereal grains that have fed our people, livestock and our undying thirst for brewed beverages.
That, paired with our numerous routes for distribution, namely the river, railroads and the National Road have long made this location an ideal place for the brewing and dispensing of beer. This is precisely why the Terre Haute Brewing company sponsored a small publication in 1935 titled “The Brewing and Dispensing of Beer,” closely following the end of Prohibition.
This week’s Historical Treasure, an educational pamphlet, is introduced with a traditional Epic from Finland that celebrates beer as one of the most versatile beverages imaginable. It claims that it “mends broken hearts, renews youthful vitality and accentuates the extremes of wisdom and foolishness when imbibed.” Across time and culture, it is always comforting to find common ground.
The pamphlet continues to describe in great detail the entire process of brewing beer from selecting the perfect grains to aging the finished product and even to the proper glassware in which to serve beer. The center page of the pamphlet provides an illustrated view of what the brewery previously looked like as well as an inspiring story of the comeback of Terre Haute Brewing Company when prohibition ended in 1933.
On this page, the pamphlet makes its most glowing endorsement of the brewery’s flagship brew: Champagne Velvet. “The Beer with a Million Dollar Flavor” was its claim to fame after the brewery owner, Oscar Baur, sought a million dollar policy to be underwritten for the secret recipe. After hours of ceaseless research I can confidently assert that I know the secret ingredient. However, it would be improper to disclose it. After all, it is a secret.
When reading through documents approaching 100 years old, one may often encounter questionable information. Among the most interesting and outdated statements in the pamphlet was from the “Beer for Health” section. Yes that is correct, beer as medicine. In it, the pamphlet claims beer was “prescribed as a stimulant for the appetite, particularly for nursing mothers.” While I can personally vouch for the initial claim of it being an appetite stimulant, I encourage readers to do their own research concerning maternal health.
It is apparent that the purpose of this document was to further convince Hoosiers and Americans that prohibition was harmful to most communities. The production and distribution of beer created numerous jobs and prohibition only served to enrich and empower criminal organizations. If you would like to learn more about the history of Terre Haute Brewing Company and the impacts of prohibition on the Hautean economy, an excellent display of artifacts and information is on display at the Vigo County History Center.
