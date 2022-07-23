Historical Treasure: Terre Haute artist creates medallion for state's centennial

Janet Scudder (Netta Deweee Frazee) was born in Terre Haute on Oct. 27, 1869, and died on June 9, 1940. While this talented woman wore many hats: teacher, suffragist and Red Cross volunteer, “artist” has become her most noted role. Having lost her mother, Mary, at a very young age, Scudder was raised by a servant and her father, William.
After graduating from Terre Haute High School (during her high school days, she took Saturday art classes at Rose Polytechnic Institute of Technology — now Rose Hulman — an all-male school at the time), she attended the Art Academy of Cincinnati and the Art Institute of Chicago, before going to Paris and Italy to complete her art education.
A brilliant artist, she tried teaching woodcarving at Coates College for Women in Terre Haute; however, she was unable to make a living as an educator and turned her focus toward more lucrative commissions, one of her best known being her 1901 masterpiece, “Frog Fountain,” now found in the permanent collections of the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Swope Art Museum.
She would go on to sculpt dozens of fountains for wealthy families including John D. Rockefeller. Besides fountains, she also created beautiful statues. Recently, her statue “Victory” was featured on the PBS show “Antiques Roadshow” and to the joy of the owner was appraised at $15,000 to $20,000. Reflecting Scudder’s talent and reputation, in 1893 she was chosen to create the official medallion for the World’s Columbian Exposition. Such commissions traditionally went to male artists.
This week’s Historical Treasure is one of her remarkable medallions which was commissioned by the Indiana Historical Bureau to mark the 100th anniversary of Indiana statehood in 1916. The Centennial Medal, marking Indiana as the 19th state, is 1½ inches in diameter and cast in bronze. The medal’s front is inscribed: “The Admission of Indiana to the Union,” and depicts the Constitutional Elm Tree, and the tall figure of Columbia which represents mother United States welcoming her new child Indiana into the Union.
In the foreground is Indiana’s former territorial capitol Corydon. Indianapolis replaced it as the capitol in 1825. On the medallion’s back is the Indiana state seal depicting a woodsman, a buffalo, and a light emanating from a rising sun.
The medal was issued with a patriot-themed ribbon to be worn to adorn clothing or to decorate a favorite room. There were 918 such medals produced. Now 106 years old, the medallion on loan from the writer is numbered 806.
The signature of Terre Haute’s own Janet Scudder graces each one. Today, these diminutive medallions are highly collectible. You can get a glimpse of this extraordinary piece of history in the Historic Hautean’s Gallery on the second floor at the Vigo History Center.
