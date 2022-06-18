Historical Treasure: Teapot in Vigo County Origins

If you visit the Origins Exhibit on the second floor of the Vigo County History Center, you will see representations of the many diverse groups who call the Terre Haute area their home.
There, a large mural shows this quite concisely, as well as the many occupations they brought with them. Display cases of donated artifacts, pictures and models, show items used by the various groups in their daily living and in their celebrations.
In the German heritage case, you will see a tall teapot which might be mistaken for pewter. It was among the many items gifted by a Mrs. Snyder in the 1950’s. The teapot measures 9 ½ inches tall and is said to hold 2 quarts of liquid. On the bottom it is stamped 1862. The metal is actually “German Silver,” a mixture of copper, zinc and nickel with some lead and tin added. It gets its name from the fact that, when new, it is silver-white in color. Today the metal cannot be called “silver” because of the ingredients used to make it. We are fortunate to have this article in our collection.
In the 1840’s, due to German conscription policies and religious repression, many emigrants from that country began arriving in the United States. They worked as blacksmiths, tailors, railroad men and gardeners. Many who came to the Terre Haute area were in some way associated with the brewing industry. A large percentage were Lutherans, Catholics and Jewish. In fact many prominent Hauteans of the day bore German names — Hulman, Prox, Lange, Ermish, Meis, Heinl, Debs, Ehrmann, and the brothers; Dreiser and Dresser.
Early on they established two churches and a temple. These, over time, became what we know of today as Emmanuel Lutheran, St. Benedict German Catholic and United Hebrew Congregation. There were two German language newspapers, “Die Bargerzeiturzg” and the “Terre Haute Journal.” Social clubs such as the German-American (later Oberlander) and the Jewish Pheonix Clubs were organized.
The entrance of America into WWII led to a backlash of discrimination. German college professors were fired, German books were burned, and Churches no longer held services in German, and it was no longer taught in their schools. Some people even changed the spelling of their names to blend in. It was a difficult and trying time for people of the German population. When you visit the History Center and see the silver teapot and other memorabilia in the Origins displays, think about the important influences in our local history by these cultural groups.
