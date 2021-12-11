Historical Treasure: Tatting shuttle a delicate tool

One of the reasons people keep treasured artifacts from the past is because they hold a deeper meaning of something that matters.
Ordinary everyday objects of life are just that — ordinary, without context beyond their purpose. The historic items that I have the greatest attachment to are usually the little things. Small handheld tools and instruments that people have used to construct or create something lasting. Tools like this week’s Historical Treasure, a tatting shuttle, are reminiscent of more than what they were used to create. They are often symbolic of the people who used them.
In boxes full of sewing notions, needles and thread at the Vigo County History Center you can find an assortment of various tatting shuttles. Tatting is a form of hand making lace by tying knots and loops with the use of lightweight thread and a tatting shuttle. Tatted lace is used as an embellishment to home décor, garment cuffs, collars and other accessories. But also commonly used to make Christmas crafts like doilies and snowflakes.
Tatting shuttles come in all sorts of different styles and material. Some are made of tortoise shell, pearl, ivory or wood. Elaborately designed shuttles could be quite expensive and sometimes were accompanied by exquisite carrying cases. This tatting shuttle is believed to date back to the 1920s. It’s believed that tatting originated from the same technique fisherman use to make their nets. In early Vigo County, sewing arts were taught from a young age and much a necessity of homesteading. Additionally, well-crafted tatting could bring in a fair amount of extra money. Tatted lace was highly popular in Europe and regularly worn by members of royalty.
In later years, needlework skills were of utmost importance during the Victorian era. Leisure time recreation was a bold statement of economic status at that time, and the level of status was often determined by the skill set of one’s handiwork. If a woman had time to devote to making fancy lace pillows, table coverings and edgework, it meant she wasn’t bothered with the labors of housework, survival. By the 1930s through the 1950s it evolved into a common pastime or hobby. Tatting patterns were featured in the latest edition of leading women’s magazines.
Today many hand-crafted arts are in danger of becoming lost to obscurity. This does not seem to be the case with needlework such as crochet, knitting and tatting. Although the ancient technique is not practiced as often as the others, tatting and its various shuttles continue to be passed on to future generations.
The Vigo County History Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visit https://www.vchsmuseum.org/ or call 812-235-9717 for information on admission tickets, upcoming events and membership.
