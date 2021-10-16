Historical Treasure: Tajimi, Terre Haute sister act to mark 60 years in 2022

The archives of the Vigo County History Center are home to many stories and connections in Terre Haute’s past. Connections with surrounding counties, states and even some with cities across the globe. In 1962, as the story goes, a diplomat from Japan was visiting Terre Haute. He was so charmed by the city that along with others, proposed Terre Haute would become Tajimi’s sister city. Equally excited, Terre Haute Mayor Ralph Tucker signed a sister city agreement with Tajimi Mayor Naoki Katoh soon after. In 2022, the two cities, alike in weather, population size and manufacturing, will see the 60th anniversary of this remarkable relationship. In 1962, to cement the deal, Mayor Tucker and several Terre Haute officials visited Tajimi — the city of 57,000 people.
Since then, there have been several reciprocal visits by residents of both cities with the primary goal of promoting friendships and mutual understanding through ideas, people and culture. For example, in 1985 Mayor Katoh returned to Terre Haute and planted a tree of friendship in Fairbanks Park with similar trees having been planted by Terre Haute mayors Tucker and Pete Chalos in parks in Tajimi. In 1992, the Tajimi delegation brought with them, for the first time, the traditional folk music, art and dance of Japan. The well-attended performance ,titled “Tajimi Citizens Cultural Mission Performance,” took place at the city’s spectacular Indiana Theatre.
This week’s Historical Treasure is a 1992 brochure from this visit. Consisting of eight pages and created by local artist Jane Dusanic, the brochure provides a glimpse into the city of Tajimi, its culture and traditions. The cover features an image of a Shidekobushi, a rare magnolia flower native to Tajimi. The brochure includes a detailed listing of all voice, dance and instrumental acts in Japanese except for the American music tribute section. Interestingly – and perhaps controversially — was the tribute to American music during which musicians choose to highlight and perform such songs as Camptown Races and Old Black Joe, both songs written by Stephen Foster, known for his songs written for minstrel shows and blackface acts.
Notably, the fall of 1997 marked the 35th anniversary of the sister city relationship with an exhibit of rare and historic kimonos at a local university. The millennium saw the sister city tradition continue with a 14-person delegation (10 students and 4 adults) visiting Terre Haute in 2008. Hosted by several Terre Haute families, the guests enjoyed Turkey Run, the city’s historical museum and the Indianapolis Speedway.
Alas, while the relationship between the two cities remains strong on the cusp of the 60th anniversary, celebratory plans are on hold due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.
