Historical Treasure: Still searching for this missing artwork

The Death Makers (1968) is not just the name of a lost painting, but arguably a lost masterpiece. This ground-breaking painting by renowned artist and former Indiana State University instructor Phillip Lindsay Mason is considered a major contribution to the genre of Black Protest Art. However, the painting that once hung in the former African American Cultural Center on Spruce Street in Terre Haute, has been missing since around 1995 when the Center was relocated to Eighth Street.
Mason was born in 1939 in St. Louis, Missouri, receiving his art education at University of California Berkeley. He became an award-winning instructor in ISU’s Department of African-American Studies in the early 1970s, a position attained when the former chair of the ISU Art Department experienced a Mason show in New York and knew that Mason must become a part of the ISU faculty.
Mason’s work, which is considered part of the The Black Arts Movement in America (1965-1975), paid homage to the Black experience. It embodied Black pride, self-determination, activism and the celebration of African-American culture through visual arts, music, literature and drama.
The Death Makers (49 ¾ x 50 ¾), painted on canvas with vibrant acrylics, depicts the slain activist Malcolm X being carried on a stretcher by two skeletons in police uniforms, with the hand of Malcolm X pointing in the direction of the American Flag that envelops him. While there are many interpretations of the painting, only Mason truly knows the genesis of his genius.
Mason’s image is based on a photo featured on the cover of the New York Daily News from Feb. 22, 1965. The painting was originally included in an exhibition at the La Jolla Museum of Art in San Diego in 1970. This writer/researcher has been in search of the painting for many years. Once gracing the walls of the AACC, it appears to have vanished.
This researcher is not the only person in search of this seminal work; in fact, it appears as if the world has also been looking for it. In a 2018 international art show entitled “Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power,” the status of the missing painting was acknowledged by the inclusion of a reproduction together with a desperate plea for its return to public presence.
The Historical Treasure this week is a facsimile of this masterpiece found in the pages of Samella Lewis’s book, “Art: African American” with the hope that all who see it will appreciate the artist and his vision, but also it is hoped that this remarkable artistic time capsule can be recovered and returned to Terre Haute to its rightful place in the AACC or other prominent location on ISU’s campus.
