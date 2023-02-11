Herman Hulman was merely 23 years old when his older brother, Francis, asked him to move to Terre Haute. From Osnabrück, Germany, Herman made the voyage to join Francis in the wholesale grocery business in 1854. The F.T. Hulman Wholesale Store was a quick success and the Hulman brothers worked to maintain not only their local connections, but also their growing business. Once joined by yet another brother, Theodore Hulman, in 1858 the Terre Haute wholesale store really started to take off. Yet in the height of such triumph, the Hulman family found themselves stricken down with tragedy the following year. Francis, his wife and child died aboard the infamous S.S. Austria when it caught fire at sea. This left Herman to assume control of the family business.
From a humble beginning at Fifth and Wabash, the H. Hulman & Company expanded and eventually set up the largest wholesale grocery in Indiana with the construction of the new building at 900 Wabash Avenue. There, Herman Hulman worked with his two sons, Anton and Herman Jr. to develop his signature product, Clabber Baking Powder (later Clabber Girl Baking Powder). Just as his enterprise and wealth grew, so did his philanthropic endeavors. After the death of his wife, Antonia, in 1883, Hulman carried out her final wishes by opening St. Anthony’s Hospital, which he named after his late wife. As Terre Haute’s main supporter, Hulman contributed generously to many community needs. He played an instrumental part in establishing St. Benedict Catholic Church among many other philanthropic acts.
For most of his life, Herman Hulman poured himself and all he had into his community. He was often quoted as saying how much he loved Terre Haute and would not give up working to raise his city ranks. This week’s Historical Treasure is a mourning card from his funeral service. Herman Hulman died on July 4, 1913, and was laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. Mourning cards were used as a sort of invitation to funerals of highly prestigious people in Victorian times.
The card reads:
In Memory of Herman Hulman
Born at Lingen, Hanover Germany April 30, 1831
Died at Terre Haute, Indiana, July 4, 1913.
His life was gentle, and the elements so mixed
In him that nature might stand up and
Say to all the world, “This was a man.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.