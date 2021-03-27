Historical Treasure: 'Some Terre Haute Phizes'

There aren’t many books that combine an accurate detail of local history with comic illustrations, and a touch of witty sarcasm. You can imagine what a curiosity it was to come across this delightful little historic treasure written in 1905. I found the small bound book with a maroon cloth cover, comfortably nestled among old volumes in the Vigo County Historical Museum archives. Beside such giants as: Beckwith’s “…1880 Terre Haute,” and “The History of Early Terre Haute” by Blackford Condit, this thin book appeared, at least, out of place. I thought, “surely there’s another shelf for this trivial work.”
“Phizes” is an old British slang word meaning faces or facial expressions.
“Some Terre Haute Phizes” is a portfolio of Terre Haute men of influence written by Edward M. Lucas and illustrated by B.J. (Bert Joseph) Griswold.
This colorful collection includes over 200 character sketches on some of Terre Haute’s most well-known figures. A compilation which wouldn’t be complete without such familiar names as John S. Cox, Frank McKeen or C.J. Root.
However, the book also gives a brief biography on some lesser known, but still significant personalities.
Frank M. Dunkin’s character is drawn holding his plans for a school building with a fire insurance pamphlet cleverly tucked into his coat pocket. Dunkin was elected to the Vigo County School Board in 1903 and taught in Indiana for 20 years. But he was also a Civil War veteran, captured at Thompson Station and taken to Libby Prison. After the war he worked with Riddle-Hamilton Company in the fire insurance and real estate business.
Spencer F. Ball was the business manager of the Gazette and in 1874 became owner trustee of the Savings Bank. According to the book he was also an avid golfer, although not a very good one. His sketch shows him seated at a desk, pen in hand, among stacks of papers — including one titled “Literary Club Affairs.”
Adolph Herz is described as the “Busiest man in town,” but you wouldn’t know it by the illustrator’s depiction. A German-born merchant, Herz was a prominent Terre Haute citizen who operated the largest specialty store in the Midwest. Herz Bazaar was opened on Wabash Avenue in 1907. He was also a trustee and director at the Rose Orphans Home. Herz was reportedly known to enjoy vacationing at his summer cottage beside Lake Maxinkuckee in Northern Indiana. An image confirmed by the portraiture of Herz fishing in a small boat with a straw hat cocked upon his head.
The size of this book is no indication to the sublime content wedged between its covers. The illustrations alone are worth every minute you’d spend devouring the context. As far as I’m concerned, there’s no question about where it belongs. “Some Terre Haute Phizes” has earned its place and will remain among the great narrators of our county history.
The Vigo County Historical Society Museum is now open. With appropriate sanitizing, social distancing, and face masks visitors are encouraged to come enjoy a safe atmosphere to learn about Vigo County history. Memberships are available at www.vchsmuseum.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.