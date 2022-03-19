Historical Treasure: Small dress exhibits childhood mysteries of Edwardian era

There are many ways a person can learn about our local history at the Vigo County History Center. Most researchers come to visit the Archives Department where they have numerous resources, such as photographs, maps, archived material and small artifacts available to assist with their search. Yet, I think the clothing and textile collection has just as much to offer. Within the abundance of historic fashions, military uniforms and hand-stitched pieces harbor countless stories of the lives they once touched. There is much to learn about different cultures, daily life and even the values of previous generations can be found in historic clothing.
Some time ago, I came across a card type photo in the Archives Department of a young girl in a dress. The description written on the back indicated the child was “Anna Tribble – age 2”, dated 1910, and that she had donated the photo along with the dress pictured to the Historical Society in 1993. By that time she, (Anna Louise Tribble Brent) was in her mid to late 80’s. The best part of my find was that the photograph also stated the dress worn by little Anna was in the museum collection. This instantly grabbed my attention and thus the search was on. I was determined to reunite the two pieces and see what more could be discovered of their story.
Children of the Edwardian times (1901-1910) were raised and treated as miniature adults. This was also true for how they were dressed. So we often see, especially in young girls that the clothing they wore was quite similar to that of grown women. Fabric used for dresses, both young and grown were mostly light colored, dainty and embellished with lace. During the time period, a family’s wealth was very much demonstrated by their clothing. Children dressed in colors of light ivory or white were seen as a status symbol. Spotlessly clean children were indicative of parents who had the time and money to keep them that way.
Anna Tribble’s dress was found and remains in remarkable condition, a rarity among children’s clothes of the 18th Century. With delicate cotton lace around the frame, and soft batiste fabric, the machine sewn dress also features four tiny pearl buttons along the back. Despite the wealth and status of a family, children’s clothing was often passed down and didn’t survive to be displayed in museums. The fact that we have this Historical Treasure along with a photo of young Anna wearing it is indeed phenomenal.
