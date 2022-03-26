Today’s Vigo County Historical Society’s Historical Treasure is a newsprint of sketches of Eugene Debs made by political cartoonist, Ryan Walker, and signed by him. The sketches show Debs in several poses as well as close ups of his profile and of his hands. Its title is “Impressions of Gene Debs at Cooper Union New York.” “Drawn by Ryan Walker” is printed at a bottom and Walker’s signature is above it.
Terre Haute native Eugene Debs was a national labor leader and five-time candidate for president. At the entry of the United States into World War I, Debs spoke out against the war and was convicted and imprisoned for a speech he made in Canton, Ohio, in June 1917, but that famous speech was not the first he made about the war that year. Debs launched his speaking tour about the war in March — and, on the 12, he delivered a fiery speech to 2,000 people at Cooper Union in New York. Another 2,000 people were turned away for lack of space, and the Terre Haute newspapers reported that their townsman, “Gene” Debs, was filling newspapers in New York and drawing larger crowds than the famous preacher, Billy Monday. It is this speech that likely inspired Walker’s sketches, although Debs spoke at Cooper Union more than once.
Walker and Debs had a long and close friendship dating back to at least 1906. Walker was a political cartoonist whose work appeared in a number of publications including the Boston Globe, the New York Times and Life.
Debs suggested a fundraiser to have Walker come to Terre Haute in 1906. By 1907, Debs was writing to another prominent Terre Haute figure, Claude Bowers, about spending time with Walker in Missouri. In 1912, he wrote to Walker that, “A word from you is like a greeting from the stars and a sketch from your magic pen like a smile from the gods.” Walker’s letters to Debs were adorned with sketches of the labor leader, leading Debs to joke the cartoonist treated him outrageously and libeled him with “big feet and big beak and big ears” on the envelopes of his letters.
The Terre Haute newspapers reported Walker came to town on March 28, 1915, to give one of his lectures at the Zorah Temple. Debs was ill that spring and may not have had a chance to spend time with his old friend. Debs was ill again in early 1917 and only recently recovered when he went to New York, a man already in his sixties fully expecting to be arrested, to deliver the speech recorded by Walker in his sketches. He may have been able to accuse Walker of drawing his “big beak” again in those impressions, but Walker held true to a scene also reported by the newspapers that noted “Bending his six feet of frame towards his hearers, Debs wrought up his 2,000 auditors almost to state of frenzy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.