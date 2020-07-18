On the Vigo County Historical Museum’s second floor is the exhibit exploring Vigo County’s immigrant history. In display cases right now are cookbooks full of recipes related to the cuisines of Germany, Hungary and Syria; places where many residents of Vigo County hail from.
So how did these immigrants’ food traditions influence our local cuisine?
Think of a local favorite: the big, breaded tenderloin sandwich. The ones where the meat escapes on all sides and you have to chew all around before you reach the bun in the middle? We have our German and Austrian ancestors to thank for this delicious tradition, a variation of the Wiener Schnitzel! According to the history it may have actually originated in Italy in the early-19th century. The German version made from veal cutlets, the local favorite is always made from a pounded pork loin and often served with side dishes that also have roots in the German kitchen – potato salad and coleslaw.
Soups on! Every local diner serves soup made from secret recipes, but did you know the origins of many of the most popular ones are adapted from Hungarian favorites such as husleves (chicken noodle soup), gulysleves (beef stew), zoldsegleves (vegetable soup), and bableves (bean soup)! Now staples in the midwestern comfort food diet, these soups originate from recipes, ingredients, cooking techniques, and flavor profiles brought here by immigrant ancestors.
This week’s Historical Treasure is a 1954 book reprinted by the Hungarian Reformed Federation of America, “My Mother’s Hungarian Cook Book.” The book was written by Margaret Béky in honor of her mother and includes several delightful family recipes. Cook books, other traditional Hungarian items as well as several German items displayed are on loan by Eileen Prose.
Along with your soup and sandwich you must have a salad, right? The peoples of the Mediterranean are credited with the invention of the mixed green salad. Along with the ancient Greeks and Romans, the Syrians perfected the art of making olive oil. Poured on platters of fresh greens, cucumbers, onions, add some parsley, mint, a bit of garlic, a splash of lemon juice and voila! Syrian salads are a favorite fresh, delicious and healthy addition to any meal.
The Vigo County Historical Society Museum is now open. With appropriate sanitizing, social distancing, and face masks we encourage you to come enjoy a safe atmosphere to learn about our county history. Memberships are available at www.vchsmuseum.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.