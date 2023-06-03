The Vigo County History Center has a collection of many newspapers ranging from 1823 to 1989. Among the papers is a special edition of the Terre Haute Tribune.
On Oct. 25, 1925, the Tribune published a jubilee edition. A jubilee is usually a 25- or 50-year event. It’s not clear what jubilee the paper is celebrating, but our best guess is that it was the first 25 years of the twentieth century.
In addition to being a jubilee edition this paper is distinctive because of its size — 304 pages. This was the second largest paper printed to that date in the U.S. The record was a 500-page behemoth published a month or two earlier by the Miami News. It was a special promoting real estate in Florida.
The History Center’s paper is in poor condition and only the first 60 pages were kept.
The Terre Haute Tribune was founded in 1894 and it merged with the Star in 1983. The two papers had been printing a combined Sunday edition for several years according to current editor Max Jones and columnist Mark Bennett. The 1896 City Directory lists 12 newspapers. Tribune refers to an ancient Roman government official chosen by the plebians (ordinary citizens) to protest their interests.
A one-year subscription to the paper costs $7.80 in 1925, vs. $136 in 2023. The size of a page of newspaper has changed. The 1925 size was 24 inches high and 18 inches wide. Today’s Tribune-Star is 22 inches high by 11 inches wide. Two other significant changes are there were no photographs, only engravings and no color printing. Think about the poor boys delivering a 304-page paper on a Sunday morning in July.
Articles on the first page were not too different than today. They noted two robberies, a military court martial, possible increase in automobile tax and an announcement that the Terre Haute House Hotel was going to be rebuilt at a cost of $950,000.
Advertisements were different in 1925. Meis Bros department store advertised ladies’ hats for $1.78, corsets were $1.75 to $5, and fur trimmed coats were $19. There were ads for Ford, Chevrolet and Cadillac cars. There were also ads for now defunct cars, Diana, Jordan and Star among others. Among these was Willys-Overland. The Overland originated in 1903 in Terre Haute.
The EBB-VALE Deep Vein Coal Company had a two-page ad. Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company, which had 14 stores, advertised Campbell soup three for 25 cents. Also, many of the ads congratulated the Tribune on its jubilee. For example, Coca-Cola said “Drink to Happy, Healthy Terre Haute.”
The staff at the Vigo County History Center will be happy to help you research the papers. Contact curator Suzy Quick at suzy.quick@vchsmuseum.org or call 812-235 -9717.
