Historical Treasure: 'Scatman' Crothers

Terre Haute has a seemingly endless list of notable natives, and at the Vigo County Historical Museum you can learn about them all. Benjamin Sherman Crothers Jr. was born in Terre Haute in 1910, but often went by his more popular nickname Scatman. Growing up, he learned to play the drums, guitar and ukulele, as well as sing. As a teenager he played music at local bars and speakeasies with his band “Scatman and His Cats.” He made a sizable wage in tips granting him the self-attributed title of “The richest kid in high school.” It was only the beginning of a lifelong career as an entertainer.
By the 1940s Scatman traveled to California in pursuit of a career in show business. At that time, work was scarce for African Americans. Available acting jobs for African Americans were mostly roles in minstrel shows. These acts often had him using his talents as a singer, dancer or musician. Scatman was fortunate to find work and a reliable source of income, however for much of his early career he was portrayed in subservient positions and negative stereotypes.
Crothers had several important roles in his career, but only a few that showed him as the skilled and capable actor that he was. In one of his first Hollywood movies, “Meet Me at the Fair” (1953), he played Enoch who sang the song, “Shiniest Mouth in Town.” In 1978, he played Louie the Garbage Man in the sitcom, “Chico and the Man.” Even in his most famous role in the movie, “The Shining,” he played a groundskeeper of the Overlook Hotel.
As the Civil Rights Era progressed, African American actors who were displeased with the roles given to them began to push for more intelligent, noble characters. Scatman was eventually cast in roles that showed him as a talented actor and entertainer. He went on to play more respectable roles as his career progressed into the 1970s and ‘80s and worked with Hollywood legends like Stanley Kubrick, Clint Eastwood and Jack Nicholson. His unforgettable voice made him a top pick for voice-acting roles. He played Scatcat in the “Aristcats” and starred in “The Super Globetrotters” and “Hong Kong Phooey,” to name a few. Among his final projects was “The Transformers: The Movie” (1986), in which he voiced the character, Jazz.
In 1985 Scatman was diagnosed with lung cancer and the next year he passed away. He lived an incredible life of talent and entertaining, and making us all smile. At his funeral, numerous fellow stars remarked on his unending friendliness and gratitude for his work. This Historic Hautean made it to the big time and is still remembered by his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, countless movies, television shows and music recordings.
The Vigo County History Center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visit https://www.vchsmuseum.org/ or call 812-235-9717 for information on admission tickets, upcoming events, and museum membership.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.