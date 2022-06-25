Historical Treasure: Sample quilt stitched in local history

History may be rooted in the past, but often times it continues to reveal itself, even in the present day. Again and again, I am surprised at the way people and places of the past are intertwined with each other and their stories, furthermore connect us to our own. It seems history continues to write itself as pieces of the past are stitched together.
By now you may know, the Vigo County History Center is located in the historic building originally opened as Ehrmann Manufacturing Company; an overalls factory from the late 1880’s. Proudly displayed on the museum’s first floor, above a string of denim bib overalls is a photograph of a woman who worked at the factory for three to four years. Edith Champer used a collection of fabric shirt samples to create this week’s Historical Treasure, a baby sized quilt. The quilt was recently donated to the History Center by Edith’s son Dean Wood along with a small tag stating the quilt was made by Edith during the time she worked at the overall factory.
Overjoyed to add this precious piece to the museum collection and to the story of Edith and her time at the Ehrmann Manufacturing Company, I knew we needed to learn more. As fate would have it, last week we discovered some research articles about the Citizens Independent Telephone Co. The articles told of how it was Edith’s widowed mother, Hila Champer, who operated the Seelyville manual telephone switchboard from 1920-1930. Hila’s husband, Ira Champer, died in 1916 of pneumonia and nine months later their infant daughter Doris also passed away from the same affliction. To make ends meet, she lived rent free in the house where the switchboard was kept so she could maintain its operation 24 hours a day. The article revealed that Edith gave her paychecks from the overall factory to her mother to help support themselves and Edith’s five siblings until she married in 1931.
The baby quilt sewn by Edith Champer can be seen on display near her framed photo and the bib overalls exhibit on the first floor of the History Center. We’re not certain whether the quilt was stitched on sewing machines in this building or in Edith’s spare time at home, but the History Center seems an appropriate place to share the connection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.