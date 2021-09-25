Historical Treasure: Sacred vessel contains soil from lynching site in Terre Haute

The clear gallon jar sits solemnly on the stand as if on hallowed ground. The vessel contains the soil from the Wabash River bank, the site of a great tragedy that occurred in Terre Haute 120 years ago. However, to the family of George Ward the tragedy is as real as if it happened yesterday.
Many are unfamiliar with the lynching of George Ward and this essay will mark the first time they learn about the tragedy.
In 1901, Terre Haute was the site of one of the most brutal crimes in the city’s history. Terre Haute resident George Ward, accused of murdering a young Jewish school teacher, was beaten by a mob, taken by force out of the city jail, dragged through the streets of Terre Haute, and hanged from the draw bridge portion of the early Wabash River bridge.
His murder was witnessed by about 1,000 white men, women and children, although some accounts put the number at 3,000. Not satisfied with the hanging, the angry mob then burned his lifeless body in a pyre. The fire burned for many hours.
Remnants of his charred body and clothing were then taken as souvenirs. Photos of the lynching were taken and later sold. A handful of such photos remain.
There was never a burial and no one was ever held responsible for the murder of George Ward or of the young woman. This story would have been lost to history had it not been for local historians and the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) whose leadership has made it its mission to tell the story of the over 4,400 African American lynching victims in the United States. Vigo County is one such story.
The Facing Injustice Project (NAACP), the local arm of the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), will commemorate the life of George Ward as it dedicates a historical marker in his honor on Monday, Sept. 26, 2021.
The marker is a symbol of the life of this man who was a citizen, son, brother, husband and father. The marker will be close to the old jail and the area in which it is located will be a place of contemplation for people to visit in order to commemorate his life and his death. And, in the final analysis, it is hoped that the site will be a place to remember all victims of this senseless tragedy.
The soil jar is both a real-life manifestation of the tragedy that occurred in Terre Haute and also a symbolic representation of all lynching victims.
The one-gallon glass jar is printed with both the name of the lynching victim and the date of the crime contained on it. The light-colored soil was taken from a remote part of the river to ensure it was free from debris. The jar sits on a table, an altar if you will, with placards that narrate the horrid story.
A companion soil jar is also on display at EJI’s Peace and Justice Museum in Montgomery, Alabama. The local jar will be on display at the Vigo County History Center until the new year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.