Historical Treasure: Rudy Render and starlet Debbie Reynolds

Very few people today know the name Rudy Render but for people living in Terre Haute or attending Indiana State Teachers College (ISTC) during the late-1940s, his was a household name. Render, born Rudolph Valentino Render on July 1, 1926, in Terre Haute, Indiana, was the son of Bernard (also a musician) and Lester Render. He was one of three children. At age 3, this musical prodigy taught himself to play the piano. After matriculating to ISTC from Wiley High School in 1944, young Rudy began playing rock and roll, jazz and blues in local small whites-only nightclubs.
While the college was desegregated, the bars and nightclubs in Terre Haute were not. He apparently broke the color-line in these nightclubs. In addition to the nightclubs, he could also be spotted in the college’s student union having impromptu jams to mixed audiences. In the late-1940s, Jill and Bill Hays (son of the founder of the Hays Code for film censorship) were at one of his shows at the Flamingo Room on Ninth and Wabash in Terre Haute and were apparently impressed with his musical abilities. The couple took him to Hollywood and introduced him to the right people. The rest, as they say, is history.
In 1949, Render’s big break came when he signed with London Records, recording the hit single, “Sneakin’ Around,” which soared to No. 2 on the Billboard R&B Charts due to its wide appeal to mixed audiences.
This week’s Historical Treasure is an “old school” 45 rpm record of the song, “It Started With a Kiss.” The title piece for the 1959 movie starring Debbie Reynolds. Render had been introduced to the starlet in the early-1950s by her brother with whom he had served a stint in the army. This introduction would begin a lifelong friendship of Render with the late actress. Notably, he directed, conducted and accompanied Reynolds in her long running and hugely popular one woman show in Las Vegas. The 45 rpm, with the yellow MGM label still affixed to it, remains in playable condition. The item is temporarily on loan by the writer and will be displayed in the Arts & Entertainment Exhibit on the second floor of the Vigo County History Center.
Along with the album, is a canceled check that both Render and Debbie Reynolds signed. Both signatures are believed to be authentic. This check is just one of several checks that the two would co-sign over their 20-year partnership. It is unknown what the check was used to purchase, but what is known is that both his and Reynold’s signatures were needed for the check.
In 1972, after more than 20 years in show business, he left the glamour of Las Vegas and Hollywood and returned to his teaching roots, teaching at the various elementary schools in North Hollywood until his retirement in 2001. He died in 2014 at age 88 and is interred at Grandview Cemetery in Terre Haute.
The Vigo County History Center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visit https://www.vchsmuseum.org/ or call 812-235-9717 for information on admission tickets, upcoming events and membership.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.