Historical Treasure: Resurrection of the Wiley Lantern

“We’re loyal to you Wiley High;
To our colors were true red and white;
We’ll back you to stand
‘Gainst the best in the land…”
You may recall these lines, the beginning of the Wiley High School fight song. Wiley was the first public school in Terre Haute. It was located on the west side of South Seventh Street between Poplar and Walnut streets.
Opened as “Public School – District Number One,” it was renamed in 1906 to honor its second principal and later school superintendent, William H. Wiley. At first athletic students had to practice in Wiley’s attic. The much needed gymnasium, and second building constructed for the high school, was opened in 1923. It is ironic to note, it was built on the site originally set aside for a public library.
The handsome, squarish brick building was trimmed with limestone in Cathedral Revival style. Inside one could see the steel girders at the ceiling with the lights hanging through and below them. Basketball teams or participants in special programs sat on benches or in chairs around the gym floor. Those attending sat in raised Colosseum style seating, so everyone had a good view of the floor. Many events were held there over the years until the building was demolished in 1971.
Outside the building, on each side of the cathedral-like doors hung large metal light fixtures. One of which was to have a history of its own. In 1971, one of the lanterns was rescued from the scrap heap by Jane Stogsdill Southerland and her husband Ray. Jane, a graduate of Wiley, wanted a memento of her old school so the couple convinced the demolition crew to sell them the lantern for $30.
The lamp withstood Hurricane Andrew in 1992 with damage only to its finial. After many years at its Florida home, Jane decided to find a new home for the 80 pound lantern. A member of Wiley’s class of 1971, Autumn Standley, along with other Wiley graduates who lived in Florida came to the rescue. They would get it to the Class of 1971’s fiftieth anniversary reunion in Terre Haute.
The Standley’s spent $271 to have the lantern repaired and readied for the trip. It was then shuttled from Miami to the Florida panhandle by Bill Llewellyn, another 1971 class member, where it was picked up in Fort Walton Beach and brought to Terre Haute by the Standley’s. The lantern made quite a hit at the reunion and afterward was donated to the Vigo County Historical Museum at 929 Wabash Avenue, where it will be on display in the Schools and Sports Exhibit.
Curator Suzy Quick says the historic lantern has been completely restored and will serve as a memorial to the old school and to all the students that walked its halls — the first of its kind in Terre Haute.
