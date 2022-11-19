Once again, the Vigo County History Center is hard at work constructing something new in the Special Exhibit Gallery on the second floor of the museum. This December marks the 50th anniversary since the final game of the Wabash Valley High School Basketball Tournament. Between 1916-1972 a total of 188 schools in Indiana and Illinois participated in the tournament. Since 17 of those schools were right here in Vigo County, there couldn’t be a better way to celebrate our local basketball history than to share this epic story.
The new exhibit: “Return to the Valley: The Wabash Valley Hight School Basketball Tournament (1916-1972)” won’t be open until Nov. 29. In the meantime, we are gathering all the best artifacts to display and stories to tell. Although the exhibit will include a number of trophies, photographs and other items on loan from communities outside Vigo County, we’ll still proudly showcase many items from our local schools that participated in the tournament.
This week’s Historical Treasure is a pennant from Gerstmeyer High School. The Black Cats played in the tournament 35 times and claimed the trophy three years in a row; from 1952-1954. It’s also notable to mention they were runner-up in the 1956 and 1957 games. This is not surprising when you consider the incredible talent that stemmed from Gerstmeyer High. Talent like Harley and Arley Andrews — two brothers who were both inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.
Harley Andrews graduated from Gerstmeyer High School in 1953 but not before he and his twin brother, Arley led the team to the Indiana State Finals. This dynamic duo of Gerstmeyer champions were both recipients of the Vernon R. and Laverne K. McMillan Athletic Award. Harley went on to play college basketball at Louisville after serving time in the military. Arley was an Indiana All-Star that later played at Indiana State and there, dominated the scoreboard for the 1959-1960 team.
After 1958, Gerstmeyer High School, along with Wiley and Garfield withdrew from playing in future Wabash Valley Tournament games. The Tournament ended in 1972, although it was resurrected in 2000 as the Pizza Hut Wabash Valley Classic.
