Historical Treasure: Rare plate used for 'Stories for Little Tots' cover illustration

In the 1930s-’40s, popular culture in America often depicted African Americans in an extremely negative light. On stage, screen, and in books, caricatures and stereotypes were the norm. In 1940, Evangeline Harris Merriweather’s “Stories for Little Tots” was a sensation as a book published by, written for and about African Americans – depicting them in a positive light. While targeted at children, it had broad age appeal and although Harris would author several books, “Stories” was her most popular.
Merriweather (1893-1950), was a descendant of one of the Black pioneer families in Terre Haute. More than a writer, she was an educator, composer, musician, singer, and activist, teaching music in the public schools of Vigo County for several decades.
“Stories for Little Tots” began as a project in graduate school at Indiana State Normal School. In a survey of African-American teachers across the country, the general consensus was that they, and their students, needed a book that portrayed African Americans positively and challenge the standard negative fare of the day. She heard the cry, and sought to write a book depicting great African Americans in short vignette form.
The response was enthusiastic but gained invaluable support from George Washington Carver, the acclaimed scientist, educator, and early civil rights activist from Tuskegee University. So great was Carver’s encouragement for both Merriweather and her book, he sponsored later editions with both name and resources, and, in the process he and Merriweather became lifelong friends.
The first edition of the book was published in 1940 but later editions were published by The Family Publishing Co., an entity co-founded by Merriweather and local civil rights activist Grace Evans. A Black woman-run publishing company in the 1940s was unprecedented in America at this time. To enhance the positive tenor of the book’s words, Merriweather wanted people of African ancestry to be accurately illustrated. In a major artistic coup, the talented and budding great African-American artist Lois Mailou Jones (1905-1998) was chosen to do the designs for the book.
Born in Boston, Jones was an alumna of both Howard University and the Design Art School of Boston and was contemporaries and friends with notables of the Harlem Renaissance. An expatriate in Paris, France during the 1930s-’40s, Jones worked tirelessly throughout her life on art that depicted the experience of the African diaspora. Her illustrations are an integral part of “Stories”: each one had its own plate and place of honor in the book. They are treasures in their own right.
Incredibly, the Vigo County History Center owns one of these rare plates. The plate, which depicts African-American children, was for the cover of the book. It measures 5.25 inches by 7.75 inches, is made of zinc and copper, and is 80 years old. This treasure, along with the book that bears the plate image, holds a prominent place in the Vigo County History Center.
