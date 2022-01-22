Historical Treasure: Raggedy Ann becomes best friend forever toy

We have all had a favorite toy, a toy that, to this day holds a special place in our hearts. A tireless companion when we had no one else, we could tell them all our hopes and dreams without fear of being criticized or judged; tell them our secrets and know that they would never be revealed to anyone. One of my BFFTs (Best Friend Forever Toys) was my Raggedy Ann doll. I’d gotten her as a Christmas present when I was five or six years old.
Raggedy Ann was created by Johnny Gruelle, an artist, illustrator and author of children’s books. Around the turn of the century Gruelle had moved his family to his parents’ home in Indianapolis. Many legends surround the origin of Raggedy Ann, but the most reliable account comes from his wife Myrtle:
“There was something he wanted from the attic. While he was rummaging around for it, he found an old rag doll his mother had made for his sister. He said then that the doll would make a good story.”
Gruelle’s daughter Marcella was born on Aug. 18, 1902. As she grew he would watch her playing with her dolls and get ideas for his children’s stories. Remembering the rag doll from the attic, Gruelle designed and created a rag doll in 1915. Poet James Whitcomb Riley was a friend and neighbor to the family then, so he named his doll after two of Riley’s poems, “The Raggedy Man” and “Little Orphan Annie.” Gruelle applied for a patent for his doll design on May 28, 1915. (US Patent D47789). His patent was approved on Sept. 7, 1915.
In 1918, P.F. Volland Company published Gruelle’s book, “Raggedy Ann Stories,” and a doll accompanied each book purchased. This combination was an overwhelming success. (Raggedy Ann’s brother, Raggedy Andy, was introduced in 1920). Of note, early Raggedy Ann dolls had brown yarn hair and round button eyes; the more familiar red yarn hair and painted eyes appeared in the 1930s.
The Raggedy Ann doll was inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester, New York, on March 27, 2002, and Raggedy Andy on Nov. 8, 2007. Aurora World Inc. acquired the doll license under Hasbro in 2012. Still a favorite, she and her brother, Andy, are ready and willing to become you or your child’s Best Friend Forever Toy.
