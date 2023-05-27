Did you know that the first Asian immigrants were believed to have arrived in the U.S. in the late 1500s when Filipinos began migrating to California? May is Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and celebrates the culture of these groups. President Jimmy Carter first signed a joint resolution for the celebration on Oct. 5, 1978. May was chosen because the month recognizes the early migration of Japanese to the United States in May 1843, and it acknowledges the historic completion of the transcontinental railroad by predominately Chinese immigrants on May 10, 1869.
Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is celebrated by people of all ethnicities for the history of these groups is everyone’s history. The first significant footprint of people of this group was in the post-World War II years when several students of Japanese descent hailing from Hawaii, beginning with Jane Kugiya, arrived in the city to attend Indiana State Teachers College (ISTC). It is this researcher’s contention that Kugiya was the first female student of Asian descent (Japanese) and Takeshi Moriwaki was the first male student of Asian (Japanese) descent at the Teachers College. Both were American citizens at this time.
Hawaii, though not a state, was a territory of the U.S., becoming a state in 1959. Kugiya and Moriwaki were only two of the many students of Asian descent from the beautiful state of Hawaii who attended ISTC from 1947 to 1965. Why did so many Hawaiian students of Asian descent attend the school? The Hawaiian students who were interviewed by this researcher all agreed that they remained at ISTC and recommended it to their family and friends because of the great education they received there, the friendliness of people in Terre Haute, and teaching being one of the few professions open to women at the time.
The Hawaiian students contended that the city was welcoming, and they were often guest speakers at churches and other venues. Sometimes they felt like celebrities. After graduation, most of the students returned to teach in Hawaii taking with them the stellar education received from ISTC. This week’s Historical Treasure is that of a Hawaiian quilt made by June Milligan. It is likely that one or more of the Hawaiian students at ISTC possessed such a quilt. The 94-inch square quilt is quite stunning. In blue and yellow cotton, it was quilted in the hanging diamond pattern with feather swag in the borders.
Quilting was first introduced in Hawaii in 1820 by missionaries from New England. Most quilts were fashioned from bolts of a single-color fabric that were introduced by visitors from New England. This timeless piece of art that pays homage to the Hawaiian students of the past is currently on display at the Vigo County History Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.