There was at least one benefit to being a charlatan in the early part of the 20th Century — no internet. For the average medicine man of the 1900’s it was fairly simple to convince a crowd of the powers behind a “cure-all” and move onto the next town before anyone catches on to the act.
Nowadays, a hacker has to be more cunning to pull off a stunt like this. But there’s one trick that still gets them every time; seeing is believing. That is exactly why this week’s Historical Treasure left such a “shocking” impression.
After Nikola Tesla contributed his genius as a pioneer of electrical alternating current, the technology charged the medical industry like a bolt of lightning and since health care regulations were barely in existence at that time, electrotherapy and pseudo medical devices became quite popular.
Between 1915 and 1950 a slew of medical quackery machines flooded the market. They promised to “cure” such ailments as rheumatism, acne, nervous disorder, hair and skin disorders, schizophrenia and more. It was Tesla’s innovation that led to the creation of the “Violet Ray” machine and others like it.
Quackery, like most scams, was most successful when cleverly advertised or demonstrated by a fast-talking charlatan. In the way a duck makes a lot of noise over nothing, these fakes used flashy showmanship to draw interest. Some models of wand devices like the one in the collection of the Vigo County History Center, simply used a light socket adaptor to operate. They were sold not only to physicians, but also individual households.
These devices used Argon gas to create a violet glow in the apparatus attachment. People who saw the electric glow and sparking current inside the glass tubes truly believed it would do what the manufactures claimed. Essentially the heating effects of the application would singe the skin or scalp, literally zapping away those pesky blemishes.
This week’s Historical Treasure is a Quackery Machine made by the Master Electrical Co. It comes with two different sized glass wands and fits snugly in its black wooden case. This company was among the last manufacturers of violet wand devices.
In 1951 a law suit was filed against the Master Electrical Company for misbranding as a medical cure for several maladies and diseases. On April 24, 1951, the court ordered the machines be turned over to the Food and Drug Administration as contraband.
