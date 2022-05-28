Historical Treasure: Presidential campaign button a rare collectible

The Reverend Jesse Jackson, Sr. was born in Greenville, South Carolina, in 1941. He later called Chicago home. One of Martin Luther King, Jr’s. lieutenants and confidants, he was a civil rights activist from a very young age. Jackson was on the balcony of the Lorraine Hotel in Memphis, Tenn., when King was assassinated. After King’s death, he continued to fight for the rights of all.
This week’s Historical Treasure is a Jesse Jackson 1988 presidential campaign button and measures 2.25 inches. The button is in black and white and contains a picture of a smiling Jackson. The phrase, “A Great Man with a Vision, Rev. Jesse L. Jackson for President in ‘88” is inscribed. It is unclear how many were in circulation but very few exist today. The button is in remarkable shape for its age. The Jesse Jackson button is one of several political buttons now on display on the second floor of the Vigo County History Center.
On Nov. 3, 1983, Jackson made history when he announced his first campaign for Presidency of the United States in the 1984 election on the Democratic ticket. In doing so, he became only the second African American to have a nationwide campaign for president as a Democrat. The buttons and other political memorabilia are part of the amazing collection of Eleanor Cox Riggs. Born in 1934, Eleanor graduated from Wiley High School in 1951. She is granddaughter of Wilson Naylor Cox, past president of Terre Haute First National Bank. This member of the League of Women Voters has been collecting memorabilia for decades and recently donated her collection in order to share this amazing history with all.
A second Jesse Jackson button also measures 2.25 inches and is from the “1992 campaign” and is in red, white, and blue with the words “Jesse Jackson for President in ‘92” inscribed. The 1992 button is a bit misleading in that Jackson did not seek the Democratic presidential nomination in 1992. It was obvious that others wanted it for him. He did, however, serve as the “shadow senator” (1991-1997) for the District of Columbia, a position that was created to lobby for DC statehood. Highly collectable, these buttons represent a glimpse of American presidential politics of the 1980s/1990s. The collection, non-partisan in nature, dates back to 1896, the era of President William McKinley. Notable are the autographs of candidates Teddy Roosevelt and Richard Nixon. The display is now part of the permanent collection.
