Historical Treasure: Portrait of Janet Scudder

On the second floor of the Vigo County Historical Society Museum hangs a portrait of Janet Scudder, Terre Haute-born artist and world-renowned sculptor.
Part of the fun of visiting the museum is the feeling of community you get, both with the people from the past whose lives are on display there and with the way those people are still touching our city today. Scudder’s portrait is especially important in both ways.
Born in Terre Haute in 1869, Janet went on to study art in Cincinnati and to work briefly in Chicago where she produced work for the Columbian Exposition. Then she went to New York and Europe, honing her skills and producing important pieces of art, perhaps the most famous being “Frog Fountain” which is in the collection in Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Scudder’s work can also be viewed in the collection of the Swope Art Museum in Terre Haute, and that is partially why her community connections, past and present, resonate so much today.
In the first chapter of her autobiography, “Modeling My Life,” Scudder described her friendship with another young girl and budding artist in Terre Haute, Caroline Peddle Ball. The two met in Saturday art classes at Rose Polytechnic where Scudder’s parents sent her to develop her drawing skills at the advice of her piano teacher. The piano teacher recommended Scudder’s pursuit of art to get her to stop learning the piano because she was making so much racket practicing that the neighbors (and parents of fellow piano students) had issued an ultimatum.
Ball subsequently introduced Scudder to her idea of entering art at the Terre Haute Fair which offered cash prizes. Both girls worked hard to learn different art techniques in order to enter as many categories as possible. Having walked away from the Terre Haute Fair with first place in all categories, they then embarked on a money-making scheme of entering art work at all of the surrounding fairs in Indiana and Illinois. Scudder said the thrill of seeing her first work of art in the Terre Haute fair exceeded the thrill of seeing “Frog Fountain” in the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
The Vigo County Historical Society Museum is now open. With appropriate sanitizing, social distancing, and face masks we encourage you to come enjoy a safe atmosphere to learn about our county history. Memberships are available online at www.vchsmuseum.org.
Temporary hours
The museum will be closed on Sundays through Aug. 30. New temporary hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.