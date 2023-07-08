It can be a thrilling experience if you have the opportunity to come face to face with an outdated piece of technology from the past. Today, most of us have devices in our pockets that allow us to perform the most complicated mathematical calculations within our capacity for imagination. But it hasn’t always been this way.
Like so many other technological inventions, the calculator of today stands upon the shoulders of earlier models of similar gadgets that make some of our most dreaded tasks marginally more tolerable. Today’s Historical Treasure will illustrate a unique donation given to the Vigo County History Center known as the Arithma Addiator, a precursor to the calculators of the twenty-first century.
The Addiator that has been donated to the museum has been difficult to get a specific date of construction or even the time of use. Though it is clear it was produced between the 1930s and 1960s, a more precise time frame remains elusive. The gadget was donated to the History Center in 1989 by the late local environmentalist Susie Dewey. Records indicate that the Addiator was used by her husband, Robert Dewey, who worked during the 1930s at the University of Illinois where he likely would have gotten a lot of use out of this device.
Susie was an environmentalist activist and longtime Vigo County educator. She was a graduate of Wiley High School in 1936 and Indiana State Teacher’s College in 1940. Robert worked as a chemist at Commercial Solvents. The couple were married in 1947 in Terre Haute.
What makes this device unique from other calculation machines is that it does not require batteries or any kind of electricity. The Addiator operates with a stylus and relies on only the mechanical energy provided by the user’s movements. By manipulating the series of slides on its face, the operator can perform addition and subtraction equations up to six digits.
A metal bar across the top is designed to slide upward for zeroing the digits. Predictably, a calculator without batteries and electricity is quite limited in its available functionality. It goes without saying that the Addiator was never designed to handle the most rigorous mathematical problems. Instead, the Addiator was perfectly suited for students in arithmetic classes or professionals in a variety of fields from accounting, education, commerce and more.
The Addiator is like so many other machines from the past that can be found in the collection of the Vigo County History Center to give visitors a more precise image of what life was like in our storied past.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.