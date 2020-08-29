Each artifact at the Vigo County Historical Museum shares a unique story of our local past. Working to catalog new donations into the museum, I often find the details of how an item comes to be part of the collection just as intriguing as the item’s history itself.
This week’s Historical Treasure, was recently brought to the museum by a local bicycling enthusiast. After being presented with the album through a friend, he transferred it to the Historical Society. The 1920s photo album of Terre Haute cycling champion Clarence Wagner recounts an assortment of moments in time and uncommon snapshots taken along the path of his long-distance rides.
Before Americans became fascinated by motorized transportation, the bicycle was all the craze. For Clarence Wagner, serving in the 69th Balloon Company with the Army Expeditionary Force in World War I, it was love at first ‘ride.’ After a long-distance ride on a captured German model while in France he returned to the U.S. determined to begin cycling on a serious level. Wagner paid for his own education at Indiana State Normal School by delivering newspapers. With a cart hitched to his bicycle he was able to haul over 200 pounds of newspaper daily.
His first endurance ride cross-country in 1922 took 28 days and 5 hours. The following year he saw improvement by shaving four days off his time. I’m admittedly impressed with Wagner’s dedication to telegraphing his course despite facing extreme conditions. In a 1923 bicycling publication I read one entry in which he records, “Seventy miles out of Albuquerque, at Glorieta, it began to rain again. Along here it is very mountainous; the roads are dangerous with bad curves and steep grades … I got to bed after dragging my wheel three miles through a detour. Cyclometer read 1190.”
Still not satisfied with his own progress, Wagner made a third transcontinental ride in 1927. From Newport Beach, California to Atlantic City, New Jersey, he rode a Shelby Whippet bicycle and shattered his prior record by completing the ride in 20 days and 17 hours.
At some point he and his brother, Alan, decided to open and operate a wagon mine west of West Terre Haute. Sadly, their enterprise ended in disaster on April 1, 1936. A premature explosion sent both brothers to St. Anthony’s Hospital. Alan managed to recover, but Clarence did not survive his injuries.
At 35 years old Terre Haute’s cycling champ left this world too soon, but his story remains to be well known among historians and bicycling enthusiasts around the world.
The Vigo County Historical Museum is open. With sanitizing, social distancing, and face masks we encourage you to enjoy a safe atmosphere to learn about Vigo County history. Visit www.vchsmuseum.org for membership details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.