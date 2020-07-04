Historical Treasure: Philco Radio

Today’s Historical Treasure from the Vigo County Historical Society Museum is a Philco portable radio from the 1930s. The radio has a wooden case and a beautiful Art Deco dial with the word Transitone at the bottom. Philco originally used the Transitone name for its early line of car radios, but by the late-1930s Transitone had switched to a new line of portable radios. Prior to 1940 these models lacked the label “Philco Transitone” and were labeled simply Transitone without the Philco, like the radio in the museum’s collection; suggesting it is an original Transitone sold in late-1938 to 1939.
In 1939, it was a big year for radio. In Terre Haute, you could buy a radio from various stores in town. Retailers such as Roots and Pierson Appliances offered shoppers top dollar for a radio trade-in.
Philco made a variety of other products, including air conditioners which in Terre Haute could be ordered at Kontrolled Aire Sales, located in the Deming Building. Auto radios sold at Mace Motors at 6 ½ and Ohio streets.
Pierson ran ads for their radios in the Terre Haute Saturday Spectator on the same page as the “Radio Tid-Bits” column which was devoted to discussing radio programs. In February 1939, “Radio Tid-Bits” noted both Tommy Dorsey and Paul Whiteman were on air on Wednesday evenings at 7:30 leaving the reader to choose which to listen to each week.
The columnist complained about all of the “gangster shows” on the air. Of the opinion such shows, despite their claim to teach children crime does not pay, were not worth the 1/10 of a cent it cost in electricity to bring them to the home. They were “a wear and tear on adults” and caused “a high state of emotional excitement” in children. It is worth noting the columnist did not feel the same for suspense shows like “Lights Out.”
Other programs mentioned in “Radio Tid-Bits” in 1939 included the “Battle of the Sexes,” Jack Benny and Dick Powell. The most discussed station was WBOW.
In March 1939, the column noted that high school students from Wiley, State, Garfield and Tech High were allowed to “take over” WBOW, supplying the programming, writing and on-air personalities for a day.
We can imagine those high school kids listening to WBOW on the Transitone that is now in the Vigo County Historical Museum, perhaps listening to Tommy Dorsey, laughing at Jack Benny, being scared by “Lights Out” or even listening to one of the dreaded “gangster shows” so disparaged in “Radio Tid-Bits.” A couple of years later, Philco stopped producing personal radios to supply them exclusively for the military during World War II.
The Vigo County Historical Society Museum is now open. With appropriate sanitizing, social distancing and face masks we encourage you to come enjoy a safe atmosphere to learn about our county history. Memberships are available at www.vchsmuseum.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.