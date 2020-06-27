The year was 1959 in Vigo County. An 8-year-old girl bounds excitedly toward the front door. The postman had just delivered the McCall’s magazine and she couldn’t wait to cut out the paper dolls inside.
This was a popular scene in many homes during the “Golden Age of Paper Dolls” (1930s-1950s). Throughout the 1900s, women’s and children’s magazines began including paper dolls in their issues. McCalls, Ladies Home Journal, Good Housekeeping and Woman’s Home Companion as well as The Instructor (commonly subscribed to by elementary teachers) are such examples. Newspapers carried paper dolls during war times to inspire patriotism and even through the Great Depression.
Several vintage booklets and patterns of paper dolls are among the Vigo County History Museum’s ephemera of paper items including prints, books, magazines and cards. Manufacturers of household goods also were drawn to paper dolls to increase sales. Pillsbury Flour, Baker’s Chocolate, Singer sewing machines, Clark’s sewing thread, Ford Automobile, Fels Naptha and Swan soaps, and Carter’s clothing for children, to name a few.
Paper dolls were often viewed as targeting the social expectations for women. The dolls and their wardrobes give us a peek into the past ideology of the female image. As dolls from different decades reflected the role of women during their time, we can recognize the evolution of our culture through the decades. In the Victorian era, fashions depicted a leisurely lifestyle. Despite advancements in the Women’s Rights Movement, it was uncommon to see paper dolls wearing professional wardrobes for expanding career options until much later.
In 1951, a “sweet faced” Betsy McCall debuted. The updated “Betsy” modeled fashions that could actually be sewn at home using McCalls’ patterns. By the 1970s Betsy had taken on a “mod” look to modernize sweet Betsy in a very “hip” way. It was a transitional time for women in America and that was reflected in many popular toys — including paper dolls.
The introduction of Barbie in 1959 is believed to have contributed to the decline of paper dolls. Barbie also was available in paper doll form, mostly popular in the 1990s. However, Barbie’s massive collection of fashions and accessories dominated the scene and her paper dolls disappeared by the early 21st century.
For over a century paper dolls brought fun, imaginative play into American homes.
Their fashionableness may reflect attitudes about women and how those fashions defined a culture. But the future impact of women on the professional world proved they could not be contained within the boundaries of social expectation. Like that 8-year-old girl rushing to play with the dolls in her mother’s magazine, they would ultimately grow to define their own destiny.
The Vigo County Historical Society Museum is now open. With appropriate sanitizing, social distancing and face masks we encourage you to come enjoy a safe atmosphere to learn about our county history. Visit www.vchsmuseum.org for membership information.
