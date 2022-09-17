Historical Treasure: Painting souvenir comes from Moench's collection

In 1904, St. Louis hosted the Louisiana Purchase Exposition, or better known as the St. Louis World’s Fair. It was an international exposition showcasing the achievements of more than 60 nations and 43 states who held exhibitions at the Fair, which 19.7 million individuals attended. The Fair promoted new and different forms of entertainment, popular culture, art, history, food and drink, technology, science, medicine and transportation.
The World’s Fair sold souvenirs such as decorative spoons, cups, metal and ceramic plates and paintings. This week’s Historical Treasure is one of those souvenirs, a small framed painting of the Cascade Gardens and Festival Hall at the World’s Fair. Festival Hall was the main featured building and the most photographed structure there. This building was home to the world’s largest pipe organ, which was played at concerts held in a 3,500 seat auditorium.
The Cascade Gardens was located in front of Festival Hall. 45,000 gallons of water per minute would flow over the Cascades and into the Grand Basin below which was part of a lagoon system flowing south of the basin. The Cascades were so stunning the directors of the Fair made sure it was clean and clear water flowing through them, instead of the muddy water that was in St. Louis’ water systems.
This painting was donated as part of the Herman Moench Collection by the family of the late Herman Moench. Herman was born in Terre Haute on Aug. 11, 1908, and graduated from Wiley High School in 1925. Herman got his bachelor’s in electrical engineering at Rose Polytechnic Institute in 1929, and then became a faculty member of Rose in 1930.
Moench served as a teacher, department chairman, academic dean, vice president and president. He accumulated numerous honors over the years from the school and various other organizations. Moench served as a Rose-Hulman faculty member longer than any other teacher in the school’s history.
He has also made significant contributions to higher education through his work with the Engineers Council for Professional Development, American Society for Engineering Education, and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. In recognition and appreciation of Herman Moench’s services to the school, the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology dedicated the main classroom building to him, by naming it “Moench Hall” on Nov. 20, 1977.
Herman was also active in the Terre Haute community as he served on the board of directors for the Terre Haute Rotary Club, Goodwill Industries and the United Way of the Wabash Valley. Moench passed away May 22, 1990, at the age of 81. Considering his contributions to engineering, it is not surprising that Moench’s belongings would contain the painting of an event that so highly regarded innovation, engineering and technology.
