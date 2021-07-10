Historical Treasure: Overland Runabout donated by Frank Kleptz family

For any museum there is no greater privilege and none taken with such a dose of humility than when entrusted with the care of a donated artifact. Individuals, families and organizations have turned over items of great significance and value for over 99 years to the Vigo County Historical Society and Museum. It is the highest responsibility as an active steward of such historical items, the society and museum holds in the public trust, to maintain that priority in all its endeavors.
Among the newest editions to the museum’s collection is a 1902 Overland Runabout. The automobile with ties to Terre Haute was donated by the family of Frank Kleptz on March 3 of this year. Overland was produced by the Standard Wheel Company located at 13th and Beech streets from 1891 to 1905. In the early years Standard Wheel operated as a carriage and buggy business, but all that changed with the dawn of a new period.
The 20th century delivered the age of the automobile. At that time many businessmen and entrepreneurs designed their own version of automobiles. One of these men was a grad student of Rose Polytechnic Institute of Technology, now Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Claude E. Cox. Cox was working at Standard Wheel as a traveling salesman, but showed a strong interest in auto design. As his thesis, Cox designed the single cylinder, five horsepower engine on an oak frame carriage. Priced at just shy of $600 the Overland Runabout was built to be affordable enough for the average American lifestyle.
After a boiler explosion at the Standard Wheel Company in 1905, Cox was able to purchase all rights to the Overland. With the support of David Parry, president of the Indiana Southern Railroad and Parry Manufacturing Co., the company relocated to Indianapolis and continued to work as Overland Automotive Company. But by the end of 1908 the company was bought out by John North Willys. The Overland was the precursor of the Willys Jeep.
Cox continued to pursue his interest in mechanical engineering and was hired by General Motors in 1912. The Overland Runabout is on display in the Greiner Garage Exhibit at the Vigo County History Center along with a copy of an Overland service manual.
The Vigo County History Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visit www.vchsmuseum.org or call 812-235-9717 for information on admission, upcoming events, and how to become a member.
