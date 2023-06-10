In 1882, Terre Haute had an abundance of well-trained physicians to serve its population of 26,000, but these physicians had no place to care for their growing number of patients except the county jail or county poor house. The lack of a hospital resulted in the deaths of many patients. Herman Hulman and his wife, Antonia, realizing the need for a medical facility, financed Terre Haute’s first hospital in a building at Second and Sycamore streets. In accordance with Antonia’s wishes, the emphasis was on “charity” with no one refused.
Hulman, grandfather of Anton Hulman, successful wholesale grocer and businessman, with the assistance of a Dr. Williens, brought two nuns from the Sisters of St. Francis, a teaching and nursing order from Germany, to Terre Haute to run the hospital. By 1883, the facility was woefully inadequate so Hulman, in memory of his wife, purchased the former St. Agnes Academy on South Sixth and Farrington streets, a complex of multi-storied buildings, for $30,000 and renovated it as a hospital. The water and gas companies furnished free water and half rate gas.
A critical shortage of nurses in 1918 during WWI prompted the founding of the St. Anthony’s Hospital School of Nursing, a three-year program. The motto, “Our Lives Devoted to Others” reflected the aspirations of the first class of seven graduates in 1921. In the early years student nurses lived in the hospital complex and received board, lodging and laundry free plus a monthly allowance. In 1943 during WWII, the School of Nursing received federal funds for its Cadet Nurse Corps, and 51 nurses joined the Armed Services. An Honor Roll plaque of these nurses is displayed in the History Center’s Tours of Duty exhibit on the second floor.
It is estimated that over 1,000 nurses graduated from the School of Nursing from 1921 to the last class in 1974. Its Alumnae Association remains active today, and in 2017 began awarding scholarships to prospective nursing students in Vigo County high schools.
St. Anthony’s Hospital was acquired by Hospital Corporation of America in 1975 and was closed in 1979 when Terre Haute Regional Hospital was opened on South Seventh Street. A local effort to save the St. Anthony’s Hospital building and its chapel failed, and the building was demolished in 1982. The site is now Anthony Square, a senior living facility.
The History Center is pleased to receive a donation from Dorothy Hauer Fox, St. Anthony’s School of Nursing, containing photographs, scrapbooks, newspaper articles, newsletters and other documents and artifacts, including an otoscope in its case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.