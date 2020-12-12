Today’s historical treasure is the Docket of Cases administered by the Justice of the Peace in Otter Creek Township, Vigo County. The book found in the archives of the Vigo County Historical Museum, records the cases heard by the JP of Otter Creek in the years 1873-1875, and includes the names of the claimants, defendants and witnesses, as well as the judgments made and fines and fees collected.
Most of the book in the museum’s archives involves cases heard by Justice of the Peace James M. Smith, but starting in late-December 1874, the Justice switches to Aaron Pence. The position of Justice of the Peace was elected, and no special legal training was required.
In 19th-century Indiana, the Justice of the Peace was responsible for a wide range of legal cases within certain limitations, but the Docket Book in the museum archives is dominated by fiscal issues, attempts to collect interest on notes and loans, complaints of non-payment, and variations on the possession or return of property. There are a few criminal cases as well, some of them a bit unusual.
Occasionally the accounts include captivating details, for example when Julia Hill accused Sarah Hill of assaulting her by “hitting her with a billy and cutting her with a razor” in early April 1873. Census records seem to indicate the two were sisters-in-law. April was a rough month in 1873. A couple of weeks after the Hill case, several cases about the same incident that occurred on April 15 were brought before the Justice of the Peace. Surprisingly, even violent cases of assault like these were generally punished by fines, as were nearly all of the cases settled by the JP.
James Pottorf and William Low were accused before the JP of “Disturbing a Singing School” by “fighting and quarreling.” That case drug on as witnesses and one defendant failed to appear before the JP. Under a $100 bond, Pottorf eventually requested a change of venue through his attorney on the grounds of a conflict of interest on the part of the JP. The request was granted and the case passed out of the Docket Book.
The Justice of the Peace Docket Book from Otter Creek Township is another snapshot of life in Terre Haute following the Civil War when the community was growing dramatically. The fiscal cases occurred in the context of the Panic of 1873 when railroad booms and land speculations gave way to bank failures, market crashes and unemployment, including for 18-year-old railroad worker Eugene Debs in 1874. These records offer the reader a chance to see how familiar names in Terre Haute history struggled to keep afloat or improved their circumstances in volatile times.
