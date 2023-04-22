Built in 1869-1870, the original Opera House in Terre Haute was located on the corner of Fourth and Main (Wabash Avenue). At a cost of $120,000, it seated 1,400 and was designed by famed architect Josse Vrydagh. Considered a jewel of the city, several performers and speakers graced its magnificent stage, including performers of color.
The famed abolitionist Frederick Douglass spoke there in 1872 on the subject of the Annexation of Santo Domingo. This was the same visit when he was first allowed to stay at the Terre Haute House and thus desegregating it.
This is also the Opera House were the Georgia Minstrels, an all-Black troupe — a rarity in those days — would perform their first of several visits to the city. Interestedly, the troupe also stayed at the Terre Haute House, the door being opened by Douglass.
One of the many Opera House speakers due further examination is Booker T. Washington. President of the Tuskegee Institute, on the death of Douglass in 1895, he would become the so-called leader of the Black race in the United States, a title he would share contemporaneously with scholar Dr. W. E. B. Dubois. It is unknown whether he stayed at the Terre Haute House during his visit to the city, however.
Sponsored by the Indiana State Normal School, Washington lectured at the Opera House in April 1896. This month marks the 127th anniversary of the speech, a visit and speech that has gone largely undocumented. The Normal School speech was on the heels of his controversial Atlanta Compromise Speech given at the Atlantic Exposition on Sept. 18, 1895.
The Atlanta speech has been labeled by many as “the Great Compromise,” for in it, many argue that Washington acquiesced to white pressure when he maintained that Black people should seek economic equality and not social equality. “In all things that are purely social, we can be as separate as the fingers,” he stated. This statement proved controversial in 1895 and remains so today. Currently, there are no records of the content of his Normal School speech. However, if his speech was similar to those given in Atlanta in 1895 and in Indianapolis shortly before the Normal Speech, then the speech would have echoed the compromises that he deemed the Black race should make. It appears that this was the first and only visit that Washington made to Terre Haute. To date there is no evidence of subsequent visits.
The Historical Treasure this week is a photo of the original Opera House dated 1890s. It shows the majesty of the building with its dome roof in French Renaissance Style. Unfortunately, the original building was lost in a devastating fire on July 21, 1896, to be replaced with the Grand Opera House in 1897 on the southeast corner of Seventh and Cherry streets. While the new Opera House was grand, it could never replace the magnificence of the original Opera House, which was characterized as one of the best in the nation.
