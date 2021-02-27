The successful management of a proficient kitchen rests on the quality of its tools and appliances. Much to the satisfaction of housewives and cooks, the very best in kitchen ware came about with the discovery of enameled utensils. By the process of applying an enamel coating over the metal base of cookware, manufacturers produced a durable product that resisted the effects of fruit and vegetable acids. Enamel Ware was lightweight, and wouldn’t rust, unless chipped. A variety of popular enameled items such as pots, pans, kettles and spoons known as Onyx Ware were made in Terre Haute at the Columbian Enameling & Stamping Company.
One piece of a large collection of Onyx and Granite Ware at the Vigo County Historical Museum sits in the window of the general store on the Main Street exhibit. A printed label describes the small container as a 60 Wall Soap Dish and includes that signature Onyx Ware Certificate, “We warrant this piece of ware absolutely satisfactory or your money back.”
Onyx Ware products were commonly advertised as the highest grade of selected quality, always fully guaranteed and labeled as such. It was unique in its design because in addition to the base enamel coating there was applied a brown or Onyx coating on which was sprinkled the white or decorative coat, making three distinct operations. After the enamel was ground to a semi-fluid consistency, it was fired at a temperature over 2,000 degrees. This triple coating process resulted in an attractive smooth and glossy surface. Onyx Ware beads, handles and trimmings were finished in glossy black.
Columbian Enameling & Stamping Company began production in January 1902 at 1600 Beech St. in Terre Haute. The new steam operated facility took all available precautions to avoid the same fate as the company’s Ohio and Illinois factories that were destroyed by fires. After 1913 the Beech Street plant operated 24 hours a day. Terre Haute quickly became known as the largest manufacturer of enameled ware in the world.
With appropriate sanitizing, social distancing and face masks visitors can learn about Vigo County history in a safe atmosphere in the Vigo County History Center at 929 Wabash Ave.
Visit www.vchsmuseum.org for a Vigo County Historical Museum membership.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.