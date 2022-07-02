Historical Treasure: On this July 4, we renew our spirits

NOTE: The Historical Treasure team honors remarkable volunteer, Dipa Sarkar, M.D. with this reprint, previously contributed to the Tribune-Star. Dipa passed away at the age of 89 on Oct. 29, 2020. Her legacy of incredible works truly is a Historical Treasure.
What a glorious day in the calendar! It is the birthday of this nation. The most important day in the history of the United States of America. A date to remember, to celebrate, and renew our spirits with the thoughts of freedom, life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. In the winter of 1620, a small sailing vessel, the “Mayflower,” carrying people from England, landed on the bleak coast of what is now known to be Massachusetts. These people were called pilgrims who wanted to get away from their country to escape poverty, injustice and undue taxation. Most importantly, they wanted to worship God according to their own beliefs. In 1775, the original 13 colonies were under British rule, and George III was the monarch. There were some brilliant thinkers in these colonies and they vehemently protested against the king’s oppression of their freedoms and rights and undue taxation without representation. Thomas Paine write, “Give me freedom or give me death.” On July 1, 1776, representative of these colonies were meeting in Philadelphia under the name of the Continental Congress. They realized they must unite to forma a strong nation. They decided to draw up a state paper called the “Declaration of Independence,” declaring freedom from British rule.
It was assigned to three great patriots, John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, and a gifted young man from Virginia, Thomas Jefferson. Jefferson was chosen to write the document. In a very small, hot, humid, fly-ridden room, but with strong determination, he started to write on a parchment paper placed on a small lap desk with his quill pen. What a brilliant document it is! He started with “WE the People” — not a king or dictator. Then he wrote, “All men are created equal endowed by their creator with certain inalienable rights to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.” What eloquence, boldness of human spirit and vision he had!
Finally, on July 4, 1776, it was signed by 56 men, knowing full well that signing might bring about execution. The Liberty Bell rag and rang again in public on the grounds of Independence hall in Philadelphia. Copies were made and sent to all 13 colonies. The Revolutionary War was won under the commander-in-chief, George Washington, later our first president. John Adams declared in a letter to his wife that it will be a memorable day in the history of America and will be celebrated for generations to come as the great anniversary festival. How right he was! He we are celebrating Independence Day with great enthusiasm and patriotism with flags, bands, parades, fireworks and picnics. We are ever grateful to our founding fathers for their sacrifices and vision, which bound these colonies later to form the strongest nation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.