Historical Treasure: Officer’s Sword of Capt. John Blinn

As Americans, as Hoosiers, as Hautians, we can celebrate a long line of courageous men and women who left behind evidence of their bravery and service to this nation. In examining their letters, uniforms, weaponry and more, we attempt to comprehend the events that our heroes experienced and the sacrifices they made.
Many of these artifacts can be found on display at the Vigo County Historical Museum, but one of the most dramatic expressions of military bravery is the ivory-handled sword of Terre Haute native Capt. John J.P. Blinn. Prior to the outbreak of the Civil War, young Blinn joined the Wabash College Cadet Corps in Crawfordsville. There, he first displayed his ability for various military drills and leadership qualities. On Nov. 5, 1860, his father, Horace Blinn, died in an unfortunate hunting accident. The very next day Abraham Lincoln was elected President, sending waves of disloyalty to the Union throughout the southern states. As Blinn mourned his father, he found himself coping by devoting more time to the Cadet Corps.
The following winter was a dark one; seven states seceded from the Union and rebel forces began to occupy federal arsenals throughout the South. By early spring the rebel army fired upon Fort Sumter in South Carolina, marking the beginning of the Civil War. On April 15, 1861, President Lincoln acknowledged the rebellion and called for 75,000 volunteer soldiers, prompting four more states to secede. Within one week, a courageous John Blinn enlisted in Company F of the 14th Indiana Regiment. His military skills were well regarded in his Cadet Corps and he was “an officer and a gentleman, a true soldier.” These skills made him eligible for the rank of captain, and because of his leadership position he was given this saber.
We cannot know the full extent of action this sword has seen, but we can be certain that as captain, Blinn led many men into battle at both Antietam and later at Gettysburg; two of the deadliest battles on American soil. It was in the Battle of Gettysburg that Blinn met his early grave at age 23. Blinn was mortally wounded repelling the infamous Pickett’s Charge. When John’s mother, Dorthea, heard the news she immediately left to be with her boy in his dying days, arriving shortly before his final hour. Three years prior, Blinn wrote this poem, “The Citizen Soldier” published in the Wabash Monthly:
“Give me the death of those
Who for their country die;
And, O! Be mine like their repose
When cold and low they lie!
In kind embrace our mother Earth
Enshrines the fallen brave;
In her sweet lap, who gave them birth
They find a tranquil grave.”
Blinn’s wish was granted as he gave his last full measure of devotion so that our nation would have a new birth of freedom.
The Vigo County Historical Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visit https://www.vchsmuseum.org/ or call 812-235-9717 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.