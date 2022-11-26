Newspapers — the main source for all types of information for centuries. From local births and deaths to world wars beginning and presidency campaign updates, newspapers have provided and continue to provide critical information to communities around the world.
At the Vigo County Historical Society and Museum, there is a vast array of newspapers from different years and decades that detail Terre Haute’s local history. One of the oldest newspapers in the collection can be dated back to 1853. This newspaper has yellowed in color and lacks the addition of any type of pictures.
It was published by The Wabash Express on June 1, 1853, and edited by D.S. Danaldson. This editorial was founded in 1842 by Thomas Dowling, a prominent Whig party supporter.
The publication details important local information like advertisements for new jewelry, the Prairie House and a third of a column is dedicated to local Hauteans who had passed away within the last week. What is particularly interesting about this editorial is that the majority of the information discussed regards elections and voting.
One whole column of the 24x18 inch newspaper is solely dedicated to “News by Telegraph” which discusses the election results from states like Virginia, New York, Ohio, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania. Within the local elections though, this specific issue of the newspaper reveals that the first mayor of the newly recognized “city” of Terre Haute would be William Edward.
The city was formally known as the “town” of Terre Haute from 1832 until 1853, with Elijah Tillotson elected as the town’s first mayor in 1838. Differences in “town” and “city” are important to note here because it shows the influx in population and requirements the local government must adhere to from the state government.
The rest of the periodical news discusses the importance of the new railroad coming through the newly defined city, along with how steamboats still have an important role in Hauteans day-to-day life.
The paper does discuss different national news updates like new Supreme Court rulings and how that will affect the people of Terre Haute. While this issue of news is quite important to the history of Terre Haute, there are also small things included that bring back a feeling of nostalgia for a time of building the Terre Haute legacy.
To see similar newspapers like this one and to see this one in person, visit the History Center Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
