Historical Treasure: NAACP membership pins

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored Peoplewas founded on Feb. 12, 1909, to correspond with the centenary of Abraham Lincoln’s birth.
Interracial/interfaith from the beginning, early Civil Rights leaders as W.E.B. Du Bois and Mary White Ovington sought to ensure that African-Americans were equal participants in America’s democratic social and political order.
The Terre Haute NAACP traces its origins back to April 1915 with the visit of Katherine Johnson, a prominent figure within the national organization, who organized the first Terre Haute branch (with both Black and white members) to be the 58th branch nationally. Today, the NAACP remains committed to its mission of equality for all with the local branch being one of the strongest in Indiana. For several decades, it was the custom of the organization to annually present dues-paying members a commemorative pin.
However, prior to the Civil Rights Movement, just being a member of such a group as the NAACP brought with it an inherent danger. In the Jim Crow era, those who wore the pins, especially in the South, wore them with the understanding that they could face violence or economic ramifications. However, many Americans of all races, nationally and locally, were willing to risk potential harm and wore the pins with great pride. Today, the pins are highly collectible. Made in metal, most containing the union bug/label and with a circumference of 7/8 inches, each year’s pin sported a different color and was meant to be worn on the lapel.
This week’s Historical Treasure is a collection of these buttons (some once locally owned) from the private collection of historian Crystal Reynolds. While the collection is incomplete, the pins present a glimpse of both the NAACP and the local history. The earliest button in this collection from the early-1920s, is a lithograph, is blue and gold, and features the scales of justice resting upon an open book with the NAACP acronym at its center. This collection contains pins from the 1940s through the 1970s in reds, golds and blues; by the 1980s, the pins were discontinued.
In addition to the annual membership pins, there were also special message pins. In the 1920s and 1930s, the NAACP issued a “Stop Lynching” button to bring awareness and activism to the horrible practice occurring throughout the nation. And on the heels of WWII, the 1945 button was similar to the 1911 button with the words “Democracy for All” prominently displayed on it.
In 1949 and 1959, the organization issued special 40th and 50th anniversary commemorative pins respectively in gold and navy to mark the occasions. Membership drive pins were prevalent in the 1960s through the 1980s and worn by recruiters. Unfortunately, today, presenting pins to new, recurring, and life members is no longer a practice. These historic and rare pins will be on display at the Vigo County Historical Museum.
The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visit https://www.vchsmuseum.org/ or call 812-235-9717 for information on admission tickets, upcoming events, and membership.
