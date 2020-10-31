Historical Treasure: Mysteries of the Museum: 1900s Doll

On this last night of October all sorts of spooky things will be creeping around to celebrate Halloween traditions. Grinning Jack-O-Lanterns will flicker shadows from front porches, and kids in costumes will trick-or-treat the streets of Terre Haute under the light of a full moon. While ghostly stories fill the night — have no fear, our favorite local spirits will be safely resting in peace at the Vigo County Historical Museum Haunted Legends exhibit.
Visitors of the museum may remember the exhibits of the original location in the Sage Mansion. Most recollect fond memories, but for some the dolls room was an especially “creepy” experience. The doll collection includes a wide variety of figures from primitive corn husk dolls, to those made of fine porcelain. Some dolls are remarkably preserved and others haven’t aged so well, their lifelike faces crack and fade with the deterioration of time. I suppose that’s why some people find them eerie.
This week’s Historical Treasure is a Martha Chase doll dating back to the early-1900s. Chase wanted to create a doll durable enough to be played with, but with soft baby-like features. She made them of plaster and papier-mache with cotton stockinet cloth bodies. Chase dolls were designed to be snuggled and carried around in a manner that would teach young girls or even expecting mothers to care for a newborn.
The history of this particular dolly is extra special as a recent discovery in the museum archives brought her story to life. Within the museum’s photo archives, I came across a picture of Marion Mellor Biel as a child posing with her father, Walter Mellor, and the new doll he had just given her. Marion Mellor Biel would later become the wife of John G. Biel, Terre Haute lawyer, civic leader, and local historian. She too, devoted much of her life to the community of Terre Haute.
Their names were written on the back of the photo, along with “X-mas 1907” and a small note on the envelope, “we have this doll in our collection.” Immediately I set out to locate the doll. After some research and digging around, she was found safely packed in a box from the doll room of the old museum. Previously tagged of unknown origin, her historic connection was lost over the years … until now.
There may be some who think her painted face is too realistic, or find her direct stare gives them an uneasy feeling. However, I think this historic treasure is simply a doll. Come and see for yourself as she and the photo will be on display at the museum in Jimmy’s Toy Shop exhibit.
The Vigo County Historical Society Museum is now open. With appropriate sanitizing, social distancing, and face masks we encourage you to come enjoy a safe atmosphere to learn about Vigo County history. Memberships are available at www.vchsmuseum.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.