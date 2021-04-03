Historical Treasure: My-Toy Plush Pal Lamb on display for Easter

Traditionally Easter weekend in Terre Haute is one full of surprises. Aside from the tragic tornado of 1913, that unexpectedly devastated the entire city, Easter surprises are a welcomed thrill. The dawn comes a little sooner and the days stay awhile longer. Warmer weather moves in, and soon the overnight frost is replaced by morning dew. Daffodils and Forsythia dot the landscape in splashes of yellow, while April showers drip to the tune of a springtime rain.
Easter celebrations, church services and family gatherings make this a joyous time of year. Children of all ages flock to Deming Park for the annual Easter egg hunt; one of the city’s greatest public events. Older residence recall how it was always a huge crowd pleaser. And even though the little kids never stood a chance from being trampled by the bigger kids, they still gave it their best, rushing to gather the brightly colored eggs scattered all around. For them, the big prize was in discovering the hidden gold or silver egg. This meant a brand new 10-speed bicycle or fishing pole.
In their new Easter suits and dresses, families pose for photos that will one day remind them of patent leather shoes, and the smell of polyester and cotton candy. Surprises like this week’s Historical Treasure, filled baskets for children to find on Easter morning. The My-Toy Plush Pal Lamb was among many popular rubber-faced, stuffed animals of the 1950s and ‘60s. This one was donated to the museum by Gleela Detar Kolakowski along with several other of her childhood toys, including her first teddy bear. Gleela was titled Queen of the Toddler Class in the 1950 VFW pageant. The toy lamb was given to her for Easter 1963.
There’s little information to be found on the My-Toy Inc. manufacturer from New York. Like many other American companies, they made their own version of rubber-faced plush toys. The artwork slightly differs from other brands, but still has the cartoonish face and simple soft body. The plush lamb is in “like-new” condition for its age and comes with a small tag that reads, “My-Toy Plush Pals custom made for Tots and Teens.” On the back are detailed washing instructions.
This sweet little treasure will make a surprise appearance this Easter weekend. It can be seen at the Vigo County Historical Museum on display with other vintage toys in the Jimmy’s Finer Foods & Toy Mart Exhibit.
The Vigo County Historical Society Museum is open. With appropriate sanitizing, social distancing, and face masks visitors are encouraged to come enjoy a safe atmosphere to learn about Vigo County history. Memberships are available at www.vchsmuseum.org.
