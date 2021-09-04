Historical Treasure: Milks Emulsion bottle

Today’s Historical Treasure is a Milks Emulsion bottle. Now found in the Vigo County Historical Museum’s Bindley Pharmacy display, the Terre Haute product, Milks Emulsion, was advertised as one of Nature’s Remedy that acted “as a lubricant to the throat, stomach and bowels” and was recommended “for constipation and its attendant ills.” An advertisement that appeared regularly in the product’s heyday provided a longer list of ills it could help, including chronic stomach trouble, constipation, indigestion, dyspepsia, asthma, bronchitis, colds, coughs, croup, catarrh of the throat, stomach and bowels, lung trouble and gastritis. These promises were backed up by a testimonial from John Schneider, a Terre Haute shoe salesman.
Inventor J.E. Milks came to Terre Haute in 1901 after a varied career including much time working in the oil business, which is what brought him here. He had already started to develop the Emulsion before he came to town, and within a couple of years of his arrival, he started Milks Emulsion Company, moving it to a facility on North 14th Street in 1916. By 1908 Milks Emulsifier was available at over 10,000 retailers nationwide. The business was sold to another company in 1944. One key to the success of Milks was certainly its extensive advertisements backed by personal testimonies. Ads for Milks can be found in newspapers across the country. The guarantee that the druggist would give you your money back if you weren’t satisfied probably also encouraged people to give it a try, and it is possible that even the name Milks might have made some people think it had something to do with milk.
Milks grew to prominence in an era when the regulation of medicines was looser than it is today, but that did not mean it was immune to scrutiny. The federal Pure Food and Drugs Act was passed in 1906, and not long after, advertisers began an effort at self-regulation, establishing a National Vigilance Committee to expose fraudulent claims. Milks Emulsion came under scrutiny for its claims to cure tuberculosis which violated a rule established by the committee prohibiting any claim to cure a disease that medical science understood to be incurable.
We don’t know exactly what was actually in Milks Emulsion. The word emulsion is a generic chemistry term for one liquid suspended in another. The product was certainly partially some form of petroleum, especially given J.E. Milks’ previous business experience, but according to the feedback from the United States Bureau of Chemistry obtained by the National Vigilance Committee, it contained no fat, meaning animal fat, despite occasional claims in its advertisements. Like many patent medicines, its most likely effect was as a laxative, but whatever its mysteries it was the backbone of a major corporation headquartered in Terre Haute in the first half of the 20th century.
