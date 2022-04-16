Historical Treasure: Marking the pages of history

Although the Vigo County Historical Society began the task of collecting artifacts, photographs and documents of our county history in the early 1920’s, it wasn’t until 1958 that the donated items were cataloged in a handwritten ledger. Within the pages of the ledger is listed this week’s Historical Treasure, a Chinese inkwell. I came across the inkwell, tightly packaged in a box of items that were previously displayed in the General Store Exhibit at the old museum. The porcelain block, delicately painted with dainty blossoms is listed in the early ledger as a donation of the Stahl Family Collection. Intrigued by my discovery, I wanted to learn more about this collection as well as the Stahl family.
According to the handwritten ledger, the inkwell was gifted to the museum by Mrs. Fred Stahl. It was recorded in the ledger in July 1958 along with a number of other items donated to the Historical Society, many of them belonged to Theodore Stahl. Listed items include several household goods, furniture, an 1899 Bible, cigar holder, 1874 Atlas of Vigo County, a ruby glass kerosene lamp, and a small pistol, just to name a few of the 15 artifacts documented. Now that I’ve started to piece together this one item with its origin story, I’m on the hunt to track them all down.
Charlotte Marie Maschino became the third wife of Frederick Stahl in January 1939. Fred’s father, Theodore passed away just five years prior. I can’t help but wonder if Charlotte had a chance to meet or get to know him before his death. Theodore had moved to Terre Haute from Burlington, Iowa, in the late 1800’s. I learned he was a merchant and owned a small shop at 634 Main Street, between Fourth and Fifth. An advertisement in the 1877 Terre Haute, Saturday Evening Mail revealed Theodore Stahl sold fine glassware, china tea sets, glass lamps and “Fancy Goods in Endless Variety.” An active member and second vice president of the Fourth Street Merchants & Property Owners Association, Theodore worked to enhance downtown prestige by promoting Fourth Street businesses between Poplar and Mulberry.
Fred, like his father, was a merchant. He was also a Veteran of the Spanish American War. In fact, the 1899 Bible is recorded as “used by Fred Stahl in the armed services.” In 1915, he was named Deputy Grand Knight of the Terre Haute Knights of Columbus. Fred passed away in 1952.
I’ll continue my search to piece together the story, and yet this may be where the inkwell runs dry. The purpose of an inkwell is to hold ink intended to make its mark on paper. Although we don’t know much about this particular artifact, it has shared with us a greater story of the lives it somehow touched. And in doing so, has made its mark on history.
